Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.

Entertainment News
The reality star and the rapper were married for six years.

13 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
925 Scales Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Hosted By T.I.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


 

That’s the end of T.I. and Tiny‘s family hustle.

Tiny Harris has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband T.I. after six years of marriage. According to legal documents, the 41-year-old reality star made the filing at the Superior Court of Henry County in the state of Georgia on December 7.

Close followers of her social media activities will know that the timing coincides with the hints Tiny dropped that all has not been well between the two, particularly after a video surfaced of the petite reality star dancing with Tip’s nemesis Floyd Mayweather at a Halloween party in Las Vegas.

The pair were married in Miami back in July 30, 2010 and they have been in a relationship since 2001. They have two sons and one newborn daughter, Heiress, who was born earlier this year. Their blended family also includes Tip’s three children from a previous relationship, and Tiny’s one.

Neither Tiny or T.I. have responded to requests for comment, though it’s likely one or the other will speak out on social media soon.

SOURCE: DailyMail

T.I. , Tiny Harris

photos