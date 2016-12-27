Actor/Comedian Ricky Harris Passes Away At 54

Photo by

Actor/Comedian Ricky Harris Passes Away At 54

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2016 continues to have no chill.

Actor/Comedian Ricky Harris has passed away reportedly of a heart attack. Harris was most known for his roles in Television and film such as “The District,” “The Tracy Morgan Show,”  “Everybody Hates Chris” and most recently “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Harris also appeared on Russell Simmons‘ Def Comedy Jam and is legendary for his voiceover work on Ice Cube‘s Amerikka’s Most Wanted and DJ EZ-Dicc on Snoop Dogg‘s classic debut album “Doggystyle.”

Celebs took to social media to send their condolences. Harris was only 54 years old.

photos