Grace & Trai Byers Battle Gregg and Nene Leakes In Masterchef Celebrity Showdown

They say that food is a way to a man’s heart but what happens when you put two celebrity couples against each other in Gordan Ramsey’s kitchen? You get a Masterchef Celebrity Showdown airing Jan 2nd at 8pm on Fox.

Chef Gordon Ramsay and renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi invite celebrities into the kitchen to show off their culinary skills in exciting head-to-head for charity. You’ll see brother vs brother, friend vs friend and couple vs couple as Empire’s Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers take on Real Housewives Of Atlanta stars Nene and Gregg Leakes.

We got an exclusive clip from the two-hour special Masterchef Celebrity Showdown and it looks very intense. Tune in to see more.

