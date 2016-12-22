Let’s Get Real: Does Penis Size Really Matter?

Black Health Matters

It’s a question as old as time: Does penis size really matter?

The answer is complicated and and usually has more to do with a man’s perception of himself than what women think.

Here’s the reality. A study of more than 52,000 men and women and reported in the journal Psychology of Men and Masculinity found the erect penis size of the majority of men is between 4.6 inches and 6 inches long. Roughly 16 percent of men have an erect penis longer than 6.1 inches; of those, only 2.5 percent are longer than 6.9 inches. About 16 percent of men have an erect penis size shorter than 4.5 inches, and only 2.5 percent of those measure in at 3.7 inches.

In the same study 45 percent of men reported being unsatisfied with their penis size and wanted to be larger.

Also of note: Men who believed their penis size was too small were less likely to undress in front of a partner, more likely to hide their penis during sex and more likely to consider themselves unattractive. Men who thought their penis was large were more likely to be confident and think they were attractive.

Here’s the interesting fact: 84 percent of the women surveyed said they were satisfied with their partner’s penis size.

Does this mean women don’t care about penis size? No. When women talk about penis size, it’s typically about the width, not the length.

For most women, a long, skinny penis doesn’t feel as good as a shorter, fatter one. But penis size is not the final determinant in a man’s ability to please a woman sexually. The two most sexually sensitive areas for a woman—the clitoris and the G-spot— both can be reached easily, even by a shorter penis.

Still think your penis won’t satisfy your lover? Buy a sex toy. Latex or rubber rings that fit around the penis and feature ribbing around the outside can provide additional stimulation for the woman. Add skill with your hands and mouth, and you’ll be unstoppable.

