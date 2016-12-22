Denzel Washington On The Conversation Black Fathers Should Have With Their Sons

The complexity of the Black experience is beautifully captured in August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning play-turned-Oscar-contender

“Fences,” led and directed by Denzel Washington who starred in the 2010 revival of the Broadway play, delves into the depths of a dream deferred, resentment and the sting of failure carried on from generation to generation.

When asked what conversations Black men should be having with their sons, Washington told HelloBeautiful, “Not just conversations, living examples. Children don’t just listen to what you say, they watch what you do.”

Viola Davis stars alongside Washington as the strong, emotional and overshadowed Rose. Davis and Washington equally deliver one of their strongest performances as they challenged eachother’s skill.

She added, “The best thing you can give your child is a good example.”

“Fences” is a bonafied Oscar contender and hits theaters on December 25.

