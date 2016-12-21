Black Tony Took 50 Turkeys To Charlotte, NC [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

2 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley after he came up on a bunch of turkeys. Him and his friends drove to Charlotte, North Carolina to sell them for the holidays, and he chatted with Rickey from the side of the street where he was selling them.
Click on the audio player to hear this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!
