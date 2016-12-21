Black Tony Took 50 Turkeys To Charlotte, NC [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley after he came up on a bunch of turkeys. Him and his friends drove to Charlotte, North Carolina to sell them for the holidays, and he chatted with Rickey from the side of the street where he was selling them.

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

