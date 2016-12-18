CLOSE
UPDATE: CeeLo Green Comes Clean, Exploding Phone was Hoax [VIDEO]

Wow! Yesterday CeeLo Green had his fans terrified when video surfaced of the rapper / singer / producer collapsing after his cell phone exploded in his face, only to come clean just a few hours later with the truth.

Many social media commenters questioned the authenticity of the disturbing video, wondering if it was staged or real. The empathetic (and maybe a little gullible) chose to believe the clip was legitimate and that CeeLo was in store for a hefty lawsuit. Satire and gossip sites even went so far as to report the make and model of the cell phone responsible for the supposed accident, which we later found out wasn’t real at all!

Finally, ‘The Voice’ judge took to Facebook Live late Saturday night to explain that the video was just a snippet from an upcoming project he’s working on for a new album. The album, set to release some time in 2017, will be called “Gnarley Davidson” according to CeeLo in the video clip below.

While he seemed humbled by all the genuine concern for his safety and wellbeing, shame on CeeLo for scaring us like that!

What do you think of this prank? Effective and funny (since he’s now gotten two articles from us) or stupid and too far? Sound off below!

