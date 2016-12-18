UPDATE: CeeLo Green Comes Clean, Exploding Phone was Hoax [VIDEO]

Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16: Phaedra Parks Locks Lips With Shemar Moore; ‘Hidden Figures’ Cast Heads To The White House & More! 33 photos Launch gallery Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16: Phaedra Parks Locks Lips With Shemar Moore; ‘Hidden Figures’ Cast Heads To The White House & More! 1. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 1 of 33 2. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 2 of 33 3. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 3 of 33 4. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 4 of 33 5. 14820026662517 Source: 5 of 33 6. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 6 of 33 7. 14820043184007 Source: 7 of 33 8. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 8 of 33 9. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 9 of 33 10. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 10 of 33 11. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 11 of 33 12. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 12 of 33 13. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 13 of 33 14. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 14 of 33 15. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 15 of 33 16. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 16 of 33 17. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 17 of 33 18. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 18 of 33 19. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 19 of 33 20. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 20 of 33 21. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 21 of 33 22. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 22 of 33 23. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 23 of 33 24. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 24 of 33 25. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 25 of 33 26. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 26 of 33 27. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 27 of 33 28. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 28 of 33 29. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 29 of 33 30. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 30 of 33 31. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 31 of 33 32. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 32 of 33 33. Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16 Source: 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16: Phaedra Parks Locks Lips With Shemar Moore; ‘Hidden Figures’ Cast Heads To The White House & More! Celeb Pics Of The Week 12/10 – 12/16: Phaedra Parks Locks Lips With Shemar Moore; ‘Hidden Figures’ Cast Heads To The White House & More! Check out what your fave celebs were up to this week.

Wow! Yesterday CeeLo Green had his fans terrified when video surfaced of the rapper / singer / producer collapsing after his cell phone exploded in his face, only to come clean just a few hours later with the truth.

Many social media commenters questioned the authenticity of the disturbing video, wondering if it was staged or real. The empathetic (and maybe a little gullible) chose to believe the clip was legitimate and that CeeLo was in store for a hefty lawsuit. Satire and gossip sites even went so far as to report the make and model of the cell phone responsible for the supposed accident, which we later found out wasn’t real at all!

Finally, ‘The Voice’ judge took to Facebook Live late Saturday night to explain that the video was just a snippet from an upcoming project he’s working on for a new album. The album, set to release some time in 2017, will be called “Gnarley Davidson” according to CeeLo in the video clip below.

While he seemed humbled by all the genuine concern for his safety and wellbeing, shame on CeeLo for scaring us like that!

What do you think of this prank? Effective and funny (since he’s now gotten two articles from us) or stupid and too far? Sound off below!

Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic 28 photos Launch gallery Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic 1. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 1 of 28 2. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 2 of 28 3. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 3 of 28 4. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 4 of 28 5. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 5 of 28 6. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 6 of 28 7. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 7 of 28 8. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 8 of 28 9. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 9 of 28 10. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 10 of 28 11. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 11 of 28 12. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 12 of 28 13. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 13 of 28 14. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 14 of 28 15. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 15 of 28 16. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 16 of 28 17. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 17 of 28 18. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 18 of 28 19. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 19 of 28 20. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 20 of 28 21. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 21 of 28 22. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 22 of 28 23. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 23 of 28 24. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 24 of 28 25. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 25 of 28 26. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 26 of 28 27. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 27 of 28 28. Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Source:Radio One Saint Louis 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Teyana Taylor , Dreezy , & Tink Perform Their Black Girl Magic Rock House Entertainment and Presidential Promotions brought you Black Girl Magic; live and livin' melanin. From your MC Aprylete to DJ KimmyNu mixing the soundtrack for the night! Teyana Taylor, Dreezy, and Tink came through with their own sprinkle of gold in Saint Louis!

UPDATE: CeeLo Green Comes Clean, Exploding Phone was Hoax [VIDEO] was originally published on hot1041stl.com