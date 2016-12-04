CLOSE
Reginae Carter Celebrated Her 18th Birthday With Celeb-Filled Bash

Toya Wright's Players Ball Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Reginae Carter is officially 18 years old. And when you’re the daughter of a rap millionaire and reality star, your birthday celebration is expected to be nothing less than over-the-top.

For the occasion, she had a 1990’s themed “Fresh Princess” party at a lounge in Atlanta. In attendance was her father Lil Wayne, mother Toya Wright, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Lloyd, Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Rasheeda Frost, Bow Wow, Nivea, and her former OMG Girlz group mate Zonnique Pullins (Tiny’s daughter).

The guests were encouraged to wear apparel from the fashion-forward decade. But our favorite outfits came from Kandi and Tiny who dressed up as rap duo, Kris Kross.

Just weeks before, the 18-year-old defended her father over his controversial remarks against Black Lives Matter being irrelevant. Rapper and close family friend, T.I. responded to Wayne’s comments in a lengthy post the brought further light to the issue.

“I don’t know what you goin thru, or what you are attempting to avoid but this sh*t is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. “You’re disrespecting yourself, bringing shame on your family name & tarnishing your legacy. You have children (including mines prior to now) that have looked up to you. You have sons & a daughter that depend upon your leadership.”

In the comment section of that post Reginae said, “You should’ve copied and pasted this and sent it to him thru via text but u wanna seek for attention.”

Overall, this year hasn’t been easy for the family, with Reginae’s mother Toya losing two brothers from gun violence and Godmother to cancer. All the while, the 18-year-old has been by her mother’s side.

Reginae Carter Celebrated Her 18th Birthday With Celeb-Filled Bash was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

