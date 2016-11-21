A Chicago judge denied bail Sunday to two teenagers charged with the first-degree murder of U.S. Rep. Danny Davis’ (D-Ill) 15-year-old grandson in a shooting incident, WLS-TV reports.

Two juvenile suspects are in custody for killing US Rep. Danny Davis' 15-year-old grandson in Chicago over sneakers. https://t.co/MU1xUyEqre pic.twitter.com/VLUBT47Fct — ABC News (@ABC) November 20, 2016

Javon Wilson, the congressman’s grandson, was home with his siblings Friday night when the two alleged assailants came to the house. They wanted to retrieve a pair of sneakers one of them lent to Wilson’s younger brother in exchange for a pair of pants.

The two pushed their way into the house after Javon’s brother refused to return the sneaker until he received his pants. As the argument intensified, one of the teens pulled out a gun and made threats. In the end, one of the intruders fatally shot Javon.

The Chicago Tribune identified the alleged shooter as a 16-year-old male, Tariq M. Harris, and the other accused assailant as Dijae T. Banks, a 17-year-old female. Authorities charged the pair as adults.

According to the newspaper, the teens fled the scene immediately after the shooting but later turned themselves in at the Deering District police station.

Davis said the city’s epidemic of gun violence hit close to home for him.

“We have to find a way to get some of the guns out of our environment,” he told the ABC News affiliate, WLS-TV. “I have spoken at many teenage funerals. I have comforted many families but never quite this close.”

He plans to “devote” his time and life to preventing these tragic shootings.

SOURCE: WLS-TV, Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

NEWS ROUNDUP: Rep. John Conyers’ Son Found Safe; Kanye Says He Would Have Voted For Trump…AND MORE

Anti-Violence Activist Matthew Williams Killed In Chicago Shooting

Chicago Police Charge Teens With Murder Of Congressman’s Grandson was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: