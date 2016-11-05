Tamar Braxton Has No Time For Unsolicited Parenting Advice

For celebrities it’s difficult to know what the intentions of their fans are, especially when commenting on social media posts. And for someone as outspoken as Tamar Braxton any comment can be taken as an insult.

On Instagram, the singer posted an adorable video of her husband and son talking to each other. In the clip Vince was instructing their son Logan to pronounce “Mommy, Daddy, Momma and Hija” correctly. Her caption for the video read, “But his butt STILL don’t listen.”

Instead of liking the video and moving on, one overzealous follower by the name of Novella Marie, decided to give her two cents on Logan’s speech. “He could use some speech therapy… coming from a mom who had to hire a speech therapist for my daughter.”

To which Tamar replied, “B**ch don’t try it. Not with Logan. Call me a hater or petty or whatever they saying today… that I don’t care nothing about… but say nothing about my child.”

The reply turned into a back and forth dialogue between Tamar and Novella, with two additional Instagram posts from the singer addressing anyone who gives her “advice” on her three-year-old son.

But following a little rest and a couple posts on The Shade Room, Braxton changed her demeanor about the heated dialogue.

“I woke up from a sick nap and thought about things,” she said. “And I truly, humbly apologize if I hurt anyone’s feelings by poppin off… I am mama bear!!! And honestly, although I STILL feel that comment about Logan wasn’t necessary, I want You who said it and everyone else to know that name calling to anyone isn’t nice, and getting words twisted and being misunderstood never feels good to anyone. In or out of the public eye. Please know that my actions and sensitivity as a human and a mother is ALWAYS on defense!! Because I first hand, experience words and situations being twisted ALL the time and it is sometimes VERY frustrating!! So for me to react the same way that I sometimes get treated is just wrong.”

To which the commenter responded with an equally humble response. “I truly didn’t mean any harm but it was a teaching moment for me too. My friends and I share parenting advice all the time. And since you’re on a public forum I viewed you almost as a friend and got way too comfy.”

The lesson in all of this: More celebs need to turn on the Comments-Off option on Instagram. Period.

Tamar Braxton Has No Time For Unsolicited Parenting Advice was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

