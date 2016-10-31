CLOSE
Azealia Banks Has A Message For People Who Hate On Her Skin Bleaching

Check out what the star has to say about her pro-bleaching stance.

2013 NewNowNext Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

The idea of people of color bleaching their skin has always been more taboo than non-POC tanning to make their skin darker.

Azealia Banks is smudging away the stigma that comes along with bleaching, forcing people to have the conversation. The rapper, who’s been in the news a lot lately following her altercation with Russell Crowe, encountered severe criticism for being so outspoken about her decision to bleach her skin.

She recently took to Facebook to promote skin-lightening kits and explain why her skin bleaching is nobody’s business. She wrote, “Skin bleachers are people too!!! We have feelings and emotions and it’s not fair to act as if we are aliens or accuse us of self-hate or try to ostracize us from the black community when the world already does a good enough job of ostracizing the black populous from humanity as a whole.”

On top of the backlash she received for promoting skin bleaching, AB is still dealing with the incident regarding Russell Crowe. It’s probably safe to say that the fans want music instead of madness.

SOURCE: Jet | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Facebook 

Azealia Banks Has A Message For People Who Hate On Her Skin Bleaching was originally published on globalgrind.com

