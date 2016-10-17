CLOSE
Don’t Know Who To Vote For? Sample Ballot Here

On many ballots some candidates are NOT listed for one reason or another. Find out what candidates are running, and some general information on their beliefs and platform by doing a couple minutes of research. Trust us, it’s WORTH IT! See a sample ballot for your area by clicking ay of the links below:

Click Here To Find The Candidates That Represent Your Area

Fulton county sample ballot 

Cobb county sample ballot 

Dekalb County Sample Ballot

You can Also Google search your counties Sample Ballot also

