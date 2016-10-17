Don’t Know Who To Vote For? Sample Ballot Here

0 reads Leave a comment
On many ballots some candidates are NOT listed for one reason or another. Find out what candidates are running, and some general information on their beliefs and platform by doing a couple minutes of research. Trust us, it’s WORTH IT! See a sample ballot for your area by clicking ay of the links below:
Click Here To Find The Candidates That Represent Your Area
Sample Ballot Look up:Sample Ballot Look up
You can Also Google search your counties Sample Ballot also
