On many ballots some candidates are NOT listed for one reason or another. Find out what candidates are running, and some general information on their beliefs and platform by doing a couple minutes of research. Trust us, it’s WORTH IT! See a sample ballot for your area by clicking ay of the links below:

Click Here To Find The Candidates That Represent Your Area

Sample Ballot Look up:Sample Ballot Look up

Fulton county sample ballot

Cobb county sample ballot

Dekalb County Sample Ballot

You can Also Google search your counties Sample Ballot also

Related story:

Don’t Know Who To Vote For? Sample Ballot Here was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: