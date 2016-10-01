Extra Butter: Mark Wahlberg & Gina Rodriguez Break Down Their Fiery Scenes In ‘Deepwater Horizon’

Mark Wahlberg and Gina Rodriguez star in the new movie Deepwater Horizon, which tells the story of the tragic BP drill explosion that took the life of 11 men and women.

I went down to New Orleans – the site of the biggest oil spill in American history – to talk to the entire cast. Mark and Gina told me about their dramatic stunts and running through fire on a rig explosion, while Kurt Russell and his daughter Kate Hudson broke down their own roles in the action thriller.

Mark told us he can’t wear a cape, but he can play a blue-blooded American hero any time, and Gina explained to us that she’s nothing like her hit character Jane The Virgin in real life.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla as we go inside Deepwater Horizon, in theaters September 30th.

Mark Wahlberg Over The Years (PHOTOS) 15 photos Launch gallery Mark Wahlberg Over The Years (PHOTOS) 1. Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch had one of the most popular rap singles of 1991, "Good Vibrations." 1 of 15 2. Mark Wahlberg was the model for one of the most famous Calvin Klein ads of all time. 2 of 15 3. Mark Wahlberg famously shot with Kate Moss. Years later, Mark would say that it was his "most embarrassing moment." 3 of 15 4. After Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch broke up, Mark teamed up with Prince Ital Joe for the hugely unpopular "Life in the Streets." 4 of 15 5. Before becoming a star, Mark was a trouble child. At the age of 13, he was addicted to cocaine. 5 of 15 6. At the age of 16, Mark attacked a Vietnamese man on the street with a large stick. Wahlberg was charged with attempted murder. He would plead guilty to assault, and he was sentenced to two years in prison. 6 of 15 7. Although he had parts in other movies, Mark first really showed off his acting skills in "The Basketball Diaries" in 1995. 7 of 15 8. Mark wasn't scared to embrace his bad side, like he did in "Fear" (1996) with Reese Witherspoon. 8 of 15 9. Mark Wahlberg got critical acclaim for his role as Dirk Diggler in 1997's "Boogie Nights." 9 of 15 10. Mark Wahlberg, George Clooney, and Ice Cube all got critical praise for the strong "Three Kings." 10 of 15 11. Mark Wahlberg was back to his badass self in the John Singleton-directed "Four Brothers." 11 of 15 12. One of the stories Mark Wahlberg has been trying to tell for years is the one of boxer Micky Ward. He finally got it done in 2010's "The Fighter." 12 of 15 13. Mark Wahlberg is not just an action star. He showed off his funny bone in the 2012 smash hit "Ted." 13 of 15 14. Mark Wahlberg has served as executive producer of shows like "Entourage," "Boardwalk Empire" and "How to Make It In America." 14 of 15 15. However, in 2014, you should know him as being the ultimate action star in movies like "Transformers: Age of Extinction." 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Mark Wahlberg Over The Years (PHOTOS) Mark Wahlberg Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Extra Butter: Mark Wahlberg & Gina Rodriguez Break Down Their Fiery Scenes In ‘Deepwater Horizon’ was originally published on globalgrind.com