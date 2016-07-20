Trump Campaign Struggles to Manage Melania Trump Speech Fallout

Via | NBC News

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Trump campaign, already on shaky ground headed into this week’s convention, struggled to find a response Tuesday to charges that Melania Trump’s prime-time speech lifted passages from Michelle Obama’s 2008 convention speech.

The side-by-side video of the two speeches, replayed endlessly on cable news, is jarring. A potential first lady describing her family’s values (“you work hard for what you want in life,” “your word is your bond,” “you treat people with respect”) in near-identical terms to a first lady whose own husband’s integrity, faith, and patriotism Donald Trump regularly throws into question.

