So Beautiful
This Natural Remedy Will Stop Excessive Shedding

Your hair will stay in your head, instead of going down the drain.

As women, we often aren’t too kind to our hair.

Whether applying too much heat or harsh products, or lack of moisture, at times we are responsible for our own hair damage. As a result of mistreatment, and sometimes stress or even skin conditions, shedding or hair loss may occur.

But don’t fret, there’s an au natural way to combat this!

A black tea rinse.

A black tea rinse is a wonderful treat for your tresses. The caffeine and antioxidants are a powerful reactor to the horomone DHT, which is responsible for hair loss. No chemicals needed!

Directly Above Shot Of Tea Cup On Tablecloth

I tried it myself and immediately noticed a significant difference in my hair loss. I’m talking about just two days later there was about an 80-percent difference while I detangled my hair.

Create your black tea rinse:

  1. 1 black tea bag
  2. Water
  3. Deep conditioner (I used Madam CJ Walker Beauty Culture Dream Come True Wonderful Deep Conditioning Masque)
  4. Spray bottle
  5. Boil the hot water and let tea steep for 4+ hours. Overnight is fine.
  6. Place cooled tea in spray bottle.

Black tea rinse instructions:

  1. Shampoo hair in warm water (the warm water opens your pores on your scalp).
  2. Part hair in medium sections and spray black tea into hair.
  3. Then apply deep conditioner (this step is important or else hair will come out very dry!).
  4. Let sit for 45 minutes to one hour.
  5. Wash out black tea and conditioner from hair.
  6. Style as usual.

Black tea rinse recipe

Voilà! Beauties, will you try mother nature’s powerful potion which combats shedding?

Yes, for thick, luscious hair!

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

This Natural Remedy Will Stop Excessive Shedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beauty tips , black tea rinse , Hair , hair tips

