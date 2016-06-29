As women, we often aren’t too kind to our hair.
Whether applying too much heat or harsh products, or lack of moisture, at times we are responsible for our own hair damage. As a result of mistreatment, and sometimes stress or even skin conditions, shedding or hair loss may occur.
But don’t fret, there’s an au natural way to combat this!
A black tea rinse.
A black tea rinse is a wonderful treat for your tresses. The caffeine and antioxidants are a powerful reactor to the horomone DHT, which is responsible for hair loss. No chemicals needed!
I tried it myself and immediately noticed a significant difference in my hair loss. I’m talking about just two days later there was about an 80-percent difference while I detangled my hair.
Create your black tea rinse:
- 1 black tea bag
- Water
- Deep conditioner (I used Madam CJ Walker Beauty Culture Dream Come True Wonderful Deep Conditioning Masque)
- Spray bottle
- Boil the hot water and let tea steep for 4+ hours. Overnight is fine.
- Place cooled tea in spray bottle.
Black tea rinse instructions:
- Shampoo hair in warm water (the warm water opens your pores on your scalp).
- Part hair in medium sections and spray black tea into hair.
- Then apply deep conditioner (this step is important or else hair will come out very dry!).
- Let sit for 45 minutes to one hour.
- Wash out black tea and conditioner from hair.
- Style as usual.
Voilà! Beauties, will you try mother nature’s powerful potion which combats shedding?
Yes, for thick, luscious hair!
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
This Natural Remedy Will Stop Excessive Shedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com