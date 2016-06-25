Extra Butter: Blake Lively & Her ‘Oakland Booty’ Rank Husband Ryan Reynolds’ Movies

Blake Lively‘s new film The Shallows hits theaters today.

In the film, Blake plays Nancy, a med student with a love for surfing passed down from her mother, who finds herself on a secret beach in Mexico. Things start off perfectly, only to turn dangerous when a dead whale brings a shark into the shallow water, forcing Nancy to fight for her life.

I sat down with Blake to chat about her new role, her love for Beyoncé, and I even gave her a “monster name” … Well, I tried to give her a monster name. (Check out the video above to see what I mean.)

The interview got really turned up when I explained the word “hyphy” to Blake and she ranked some of her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ movies as ‘Hyphy or Nah.’

Watch our chat above and go see The Shallows in theaters now.

