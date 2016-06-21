CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Z1079 Summer Jam ft. T.I., Wale, Young Thug, Desiigner & MORE [ Details Here]

4 reads
Leave a comment

z1079 summer jam 2016

Z079 Summer Jam presented by Kia of Bedford

Starring…

T.I.

WALE

wale

YOUNG THUG

young thug

DESIIGNER

desiigner

Tickets go on SALE this Friday, June 24th 10am Keep it locked here at ZHIPHOPCLEVELAND.COM

MORE ARTISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED…

COMING SOON!

Last year at SOLD OUT Z1079 Summer Jam… flashback photos:

Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [Gallery]

36 photos Launch gallery

Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [Gallery]

Continue reading Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [Gallery]

Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [Gallery]

Birthday Bash Finals

T.I. - Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

T.I. - Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

Continue reading T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

T.I. - Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

Z1079 Summer Jam ft. T.I., Wale, Young Thug, Desiigner & MORE [ Details Here] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close