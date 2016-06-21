Z1079 Summer Jam ft. T.I., Wale, Young Thug, Desiigner & MORE [ Details Here]

Z079 Summer Jam presented by Kia of Bedford

Starring…

T.I.

WALE

YOUNG THUG

DESIIGNER

Tickets go on SALE this Friday, June 24th 10am Keep it locked here at ZHIPHOPCLEVELAND.COM

MORE ARTISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED…

COMING SOON!

Last year at SOLD OUT Z1079 Summer Jam… flashback photos:

