Kid Cudi Announces New Album “Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin'”

Kid Cudi’s been talking about releasing a new album this summer and now his new LP has a title. The “Waves” hummer announced that Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin’ will drop soon.

Cudi showed off the LP’s title in a 15-second video on Instagram:

After his December 2015 release, Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven, received less than favorable reviews, Cudi decided to leave his depressing grunge rock behind and give the fans what they want – more alternative hip-hop.

Besides readying his own music, Cudi’s also helping out Kanye West with his forthcoming Turbo Grafx 16 album. The two were spotted in the studio with longtime producers Plain Pat and Mike Dean.

