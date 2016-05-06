CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Have Rihanna And Drake Have Been A Secret Couple For Months?

There are reports the two superstars have been secretly seeing each other "for months."

0 reads
Leave a comment

BRIT AWARDS 2016 - The Show

Drake and Rihanna are frequent musical collaborators. Their latest collaboration, “Work,” a single on Rihanna’s ANTI album, turned quite a few heads when the video dropped. Rihanna was giving off as much sexiness as she’s ever given with Drake happily playing the male lead in her video. As it turns out, that chemistry might lie outside the studio as there are reports the two superstars have been secretly seeing each other “for months.”

“They have been keeping it a secret because this time around, they want to do it right and keep their relationship private,” says the source of the couple, who were rumored to have dated a couple years ago.”

The two recently performed together at the ANTI tour in Los Angeles and after the concert, headed to a club where they were “very affectionate” toward one another. Drake recently had positive things to say about her in his interview with Zane Lowe.

“We’re not just forcing the story. We have genuine energy between us,” he told Zane Lowe earlier this week on Apple Music’s OVO Sound Radio. “We do great music together . . . I think [our chemistry is] what makes the records better.”

Neither has commented on the report but if they did, it wouldn’t be much of a secret relationship now would it?

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO: Getty

Celebrity Pics Of The Week 4/17 – 4/23: Rihanna Takes On Coachella; The Obamas Visit The Royal Family & More

27 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Pics Of The Week 4/17 – 4/23: Rihanna Takes On Coachella; The Obamas Visit The Royal Family & More

Continue reading Celebrity Pics Of The Week 4/17 – 4/23: Rihanna Takes On Coachella; The Obamas Visit The Royal Family & More

Celebrity Pics Of The Week 4/17 – 4/23: Rihanna Takes On Coachella; The Obamas Visit The Royal Family & More

Check what some of your favorite celebs were doing this week!

Have Rihanna And Drake Have Been A Secret Couple For Months? was originally published on globalgrind.com

anti , Drake , rihanna , views

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 21 hours ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 22 hours ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 23 hours ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 1 day ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 2 days ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 2 days ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 3 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 4 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 4 days ago
01.31.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close