Have Rihanna And Drake Have Been A Secret Couple For Months?

Drake and Rihanna are frequent musical collaborators. Their latest collaboration, “Work,” a single on Rihanna’s ANTI album, turned quite a few heads when the video dropped. Rihanna was giving off as much sexiness as she’s ever given with Drake happily playing the male lead in her video. As it turns out, that chemistry might lie outside the studio as there are reports the two superstars have been secretly seeing each other “for months.”

“They have been keeping it a secret because this time around, they want to do it right and keep their relationship private,” says the source of the couple, who were rumored to have dated a couple years ago.”

The two recently performed together at the ANTI tour in Los Angeles and after the concert, headed to a club where they were “very affectionate” toward one another. Drake recently had positive things to say about her in his interview with Zane Lowe.

“We’re not just forcing the story. We have genuine energy between us,” he told Zane Lowe earlier this week on Apple Music’s OVO Sound Radio. “We do great music together . . . I think [our chemistry is] what makes the records better.”

Neither has commented on the report but if they did, it wouldn’t be much of a secret relationship now would it?

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO: Getty

