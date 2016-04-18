Tupac is still blessing the world with brand new jewels of art.

A handwritten love letter written by the deceased emcee has been placed on the selling block for anyone with enough money to buy it.

In the letter written while he was in high school, Pac sweet talks a woman he called “Beethoven.” He gave her the nickname because she was nice on the piano.

Reports TMZ:

He wrote, “As u will soon find out, I do not spare words, I say what I feel. So if something I say scares u please don’t panic because I tend 2 get over emotional.” He also said, “It’s almost like I’ve known you 4 years.”

The letter, which is going for $35,000 dollars right now, worked on the object of his affection: the woman said she and Pac were in love.

Thugs everywhere are getting out their pens and paper.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Tupac’s Handwritten Love Letter Is Now Up For Sale was originally published on globalgrind.com