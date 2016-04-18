CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Amber Rose’s Sexy New Photos From Coachella Are A Must-See

Amber also posted a pic of herself in a skin-tight two-piece.

8 reads
Leave a comment

The Las Vegas #WHHSH Music Lounge Palm Springs during Coachella - Day 1

Amber Rose spent her Coachella working with Lyft and being all around amazing.

The Sister Code actress and new girlfriend of Raptors player Terrence Ross posted a few pictures from Coachella to remind everyone she is still one MILFy mom.

Amber spent her third year at the California music fest with one of her best friends, Quincy Combs. She and Diddy’s oldest son posted a flick together and Quincy wrote, “If we gonna do it do it right. @amberrose 🌵#Coachella.”

Amber also posted a pic of herself in a skin-tight two-piece.

“Until next time, Coachella” – Amber Rose

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Amber Rose Instagram

35 Of Amber Rose's Dopest Selfie Moments (PHOTOS)

33 photos Launch gallery

35 Of Amber Rose's Dopest Selfie Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 35 Of Amber Rose’s Dopest Selfie Moments (PHOTOS)

35 Of Amber Rose's Dopest Selfie Moments (PHOTOS)

Amber Rose’s Sexy New Photos From Coachella Are A Must-See was originally published on globalgrind.com

Amber Rose , coachella , Milf

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 21 hours ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 22 hours ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 23 hours ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close