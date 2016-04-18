Amber Rose’s Sexy New Photos From Coachella Are A Must-See

Amber Rose spent her Coachella working with Lyft and being all around amazing.

The Sister Code actress and new girlfriend of Raptors player Terrence Ross posted a few pictures from Coachella to remind everyone she is still one MILFy mom.

Amber spent her third year at the California music fest with one of her best friends, Quincy Combs. She and Diddy’s oldest son posted a flick together and Quincy wrote, “If we gonna do it do it right. @amberrose 🌵#Coachella.”

Amber also posted a pic of herself in a skin-tight two-piece.

“Until next time, Coachella” – Amber Rose

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

