Kevin Hart And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Will Host The 25th Annual MTV Movie Awards

We are about to destroy the MTV MOVIE AWARDS this year….

That Kevin Hart reign just won’t let up. He and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are about to start promoting their new buddy cop film, “Central Intelligence”. Beyond a billboard or a commercial, the pair has just landed one of the biggest platforms in the world to increase awareness.

The two are set to host MTV’s 25th Annual Movie Awards on Sunday, April 10. While most recent shows have been held in New York, this year’s festivities will be taped on Saturday, April 9 outside of Warner Bros. studios backlot in Burbank, CA.

“It’s an honor to be hosting the ‘MTV Movie Awards’ with a guy who’s not only one of the funniest guys on the planet, but who’s often mistaken as my twin, Kevin Hart,” said Dwayne. “We live for our fans and promise to make this an epic, historic unforgettable night for them.”

After having comedienne Amy Schumer host the 2015 awards, the show’s executive producer Casey Patterson gave insight on how the two actors landed the coveted position.

“Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart define what it means to be modern movie stars. They have a direct and personal relationship with their fans, who love them for it and have made them two of the biggest entertainers in the world.”

Patterson added, “They are bringing the action and comedy to the big 25th anniversary of the ‘MTV Movie Awards,’ which makes me excited and frankly a little afraid.  Double trouble!”

Speaking of fan engagement, MTV has created the exclusive opportunity for their audience to “direct” the VMA commercials. Using the #movieawards on Facebook Live, YouTube, Periscope, Meerkat and YouNow, fans can leave comments and messages on what they would like to see Dwayne and Kevin do within various VMA promos. The users suggestions will be credited when they air.

In other #KevinHartStayWinning news (we just made up that hashtag!) the comedian was just honored with is own day in California! On receiving the exclusive recognition, Kevin said, “Wow….I’m blown away right now!!!! I’m proud to announce that in the state of California February 22nd will forever be know as “Kevin Hart Day”

Congrats Kevin!

