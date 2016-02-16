CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

J. Cole “Love Yourz” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rapper J. Cole has proven to be an enlightening and powerful force, both in hip-hop industry and in his own community. With his album 2014 Forest Hills Drive going platinum with no features,  and the release of his own HBO documentary and live concert album, the North Carolina native has come to represent a lot of positive things for many, many people.

RELATED: 31 Real-Life Lessons You Can Learn Through J. Cole’s Music

The video for “Love Yourz” proves to be just as meaningful as the song, emphasizing what Cole says are the important things, your happiness & the people around you that contribute to it. He combines the live footage of him performing on tour, plus clips of people around him enjoying the small parts of life that ultimately are what add up to make it great. The audio also appears to be from the live show, which adds an extra voracity and authenticity to an already pretty one of a kind song.

RELATED: “Creed” Director Mistakenly Reveals J. Cole Is Married [VIDEO]

RELATED: J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar Tag Team On Individual “Black Friday” Tracks [NEW MUSIC]

Check out the video for “Love Yourz” above!

J. Cole “Love Yourz” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

2014 Forest Hills Drive , j. cole , love yourz , new music video

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 11 hours ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 16 hours ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 18 hours ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 19 hours ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 21 hours ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 21 hours ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 21 hours ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 1 day ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 3 days ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 3 days ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 3 days ago
02.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close