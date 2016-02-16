J. Cole “Love Yourz” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Rapper J. Cole has proven to be an enlightening and powerful force, both in hip-hop industry and in his own community. With his album 2014 Forest Hills Drive going platinum with no features, and the release of his own HBO documentary and live concert album, the North Carolina native has come to represent a lot of positive things for many, many people.

The video for “Love Yourz” proves to be just as meaningful as the song, emphasizing what Cole says are the important things, your happiness & the people around you that contribute to it. He combines the live footage of him performing on tour, plus clips of people around him enjoying the small parts of life that ultimately are what add up to make it great. The audio also appears to be from the live show, which adds an extra voracity and authenticity to an already pretty one of a kind song.

