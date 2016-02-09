Socially Decoded: N.O.R.E. On Vegans, Why He Can’t Get A Pair Of Yeezys, & More

Noreaga – aka N.O.R.E. from the legendary hip-hop group C-N-N – is connected to the streets and the tweets. He is well versed on trending topics and what’s going on in Black Twitter news.

So we had to take a few of his tweets and break them down. On this episode of Socially Decoded, N.O.R.E. shares his deep thoughts on vegans, the crazy weather we’ve been having, and the fact that he can’t get any Yeezys from the Yeezy plug.

This week, we have Dustin and Jade, Chloe and Shanae, BlogXilla, Charlie Wilson, NYC influencers Taquee and Q, and Walt from VH1’s Black Ink Crew to help us troll Noreaga’s tweets. Take a look above.

