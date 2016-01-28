CLOSE
The Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day: This Little Guy Asked Riley Curry To Be His Valentine

We think it's safe to say Riley isn't dating at this time.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Roaming Show

It’s never too early to go after the girl of your dreams.

Last night at the Golden State Warriors game against the Mavs, a young man by the name of Lucas showed up with a sign asking Riley Curry to be his Valentine:

The four-year-old was the highlight of the night, even making it on the dance cam. Hey!

After the game, he got to meet protective pop Steph Curry, who didn’t have an answer for the little guy. But we think it’s safe to say Riley isn’t dating at this time.

It’s not even February yet and young Lucas has Steph Curry precision with the shot.

Too cute.

SOURCE: Complex, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Roaming Show

The Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day: This Little Guy Asked Riley Curry To Be His Valentine was originally published on globalgrind.com

