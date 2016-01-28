It’s never too early to go after the girl of your dreams.

Last night at the Golden State Warriors game against the Mavs, a young man by the name of Lucas showed up with a sign asking Riley Curry to be his Valentine:

Lil Warriors fan getting an early start. It's not even February, young fella pic.twitter.com/du7Cxd9WLo — J.A. Adande (@jadande) January 28, 2016

The four-year-old was the highlight of the night, even making it on the dance cam. Hey!

If Riley Curry is free Valentine's Day, this young man says he would love to be her date. pic.twitter.com/X56RnMSZbk — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) January 28, 2016

After the game, he got to meet protective pop Steph Curry, who didn’t have an answer for the little guy. But we think it’s safe to say Riley isn’t dating at this time.

It’s not even February yet and young Lucas has Steph Curry precision with the shot.

ICYMI on our Snapchat👻"letsgowarriors", #StephCurry doesn't give an answer for lil Lucas yet. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/rccBGh6MXc — LetsGoWarriors (@LetsGoWarriors) January 28, 2016

Too cute.

SOURCE: Complex, Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Riley Curry's Cutest Moments In 2015 8 photos Launch gallery Riley Curry's Cutest Moments In 2015 1. Riley is the real MVP. Source:Getty 1 of 8 2. Clearly her bracelet is more of a priority, Stephen. Source:Getty 2 of 8 3. This parade was really for Riley, tbh. Source:Getty 3 of 8 4. No matter what, Riley is a daddy's girl. Source:Getty 4 of 8 5. Riley is the coolest 3-year-old around. Source:Getty 5 of 8 6. Daddy's little girl is ready for her spotlight. Source:Getty 6 of 8 7. That little face could bring about world peace. Source:Getty 7 of 8 8. Even when Stephen is honored, it's all about Riley. Source:Getty 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Riley Curry’s Cutest Moments In 2015 Riley Curry's Cutest Moments In 2015

The Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day: This Little Guy Asked Riley Curry To Be His Valentine was originally published on globalgrind.com