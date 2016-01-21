Socially Decoded: Can Meek Mill Make A Comeback In 2016?

We look back at the aftermath of the Meek Mill vs. Drake battle.

| 01.21.16
Can Meek Mill make a comeback?

We left some unresolved issues on the table in 2015, but now our social commentary team is finally addressing them. In this special episode of Socially Decoded, we look back at the aftermath of the Meek Mill vs. Drake battle and ask the question: is it over for Meek Mill?

On this week’s episode, we have a couple of our regular Twitter trolls like Mouse Jones and BlogXilla, as well as a few new ones like Desi Johnson, Jaxx, Greyci, and Guy Code‘s Beverly Sade weighing in for Philly.

Enjoy the video above.

Socially Decoded: Can Meek Mill Make A Comeback In 2016? was originally published on globalgrind.com

