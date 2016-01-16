CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home

Want to See How Awful The Flint Water Crisis Really Is? Read This.

Residents take to social media to show just how awful their drinking supply has been since 2014.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hazard tape

Source: Tom Hahn / Getty

Unless you’re living under a rock, you should know that Flint, Michigan is in the midst of one of the worst water supply crises in American history.

Back in April 2014, to save money, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder switched the water supply from Detroit water system to the Flint River, a body of water known to have copious amounts of trash, pollution and iron, reported CNN. And despite residents complaining for the past 18 months that something was “funny” about the water, officials assured them that everything was fine, offering them water filters to relieve their anxiety.

Meanwhile, the good people of Flint were forced to drink and bathe in contaminated water, water that even General Motors refused to wash car parts in “because it was damaging their machines,” Ebony noted.

During this time, there have been numerous reports of hair loss, thousands exposed to dangerous toxins and a whopping 9,000 children diagnosed with lead poisoning. And while the water was switched back in October of 2015, Flint residents continue to stand up and speak out, most notably filing a class-action lawsuit against Gov. Snyder and the State of Michigan.

But they’re not done.

Recently, residents went to social media to show the rest of America just how horrible the water supply really is.

This is what officials told residents “not to worry about,” Mic notes.

Could you imagine having this come out of your faucet?

Or this?

Or this fire hydrant?

No child should have to drink that.

And while this entire situation is inhumane and appalling, when you look at the demographics of this city, it’s not all surprising. Located nearly 60 miles north of Detroit, Flint’s residents are 57 percent African-American with 40 percent of the town living below the poverty line.

This Tweet perfectly sums up our feelings.

[SOURCES: CNNEbony, Mic]

RELATED LINKS:

National Guard Heads To Flint, MI To Aid In Water Crisis

State Of Emergency Declared In Flint, Michigan Over Lead Poisoning In Water

Researcher Claims Michigan Officials Looked The Other Way When Warned With Evidence Of Lead Poisoning

Want to See How Awful The Flint Water Crisis Really Is? Read This. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Flint Michigan , Rick Snyder , water crisis

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close