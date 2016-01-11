David Bowie Dies At The Age Of 69

Entertainment News
| 01.11.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Legendary rock star David Bowie has died at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer.

The news was released via a statement posted on his social media accounts that read, “David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief.”

The news was also confirmed by his son Duncan Jones on Twitter, who said he will be taking a break from social media.

The rock star was known for reinventing the sound of the ’70s and ’80s, and was married to supermodel, Iman. Several notable figures have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the singer, songwriter and musician.

View this post on Instagram

Just like that blue bird…

A post shared by Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) on

View this post on Instagram

RIP ❤️

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Bobbi Kristina Cropped Getty Image

In Memoriam: Famous People We Lost In 2015

15 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Famous People We Lost In 2015

Continue reading In Memoriam: Famous People We Lost In 2015

In Memoriam: Famous People We Lost In 2015

David Bowie Dies At The Age Of 69 was originally published on globalgrind.com

ava duvernay , David Bowie , Dies , Kanye West , RIP

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close