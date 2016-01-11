David Bowie Dies At The Age Of 69

Legendary rock star David Bowie has died at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer.

The news was released via a statement posted on his social media accounts that read, “David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief.”

The news was also confirmed by his son Duncan Jones on Twitter, who said he will be taking a break from social media.

Very sorry and sad to say it's true. I'll be offline for a while. Love to all. pic.twitter.com/Kh2fq3tf9m — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 11, 2016

The rock star was known for reinventing the sound of the ’70s and ’80s, and was married to supermodel, Iman. Several notable figures have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the singer, songwriter and musician.

"Time may change me. But you can't trace time." Gosh. David Bowie. One of the greats. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/dJgnDoi1Ua — Ava DuVernay (@AVAETC) January 11, 2016

David Bowie was one of my most important inspirations, so fearless, so creative, he gave us magic for a lifetime. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 11, 2016

I pray for his friends and family. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) January 11, 2016

People always asked me what actor I wanted to work with the most, and I'd always say David Bowie. Sad I'll never get that chance. RIP — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) January 11, 2016

