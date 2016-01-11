David Bowie Dies At The Age Of 69

Legendary rock star David Bowie has died at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer.
The news was released via a statement posted on his social media accounts that read, “David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief.”
The news was also confirmed by his son Duncan Jones on Twitter, who said he will be taking a break from social media.
The rock star was known for reinventing the sound of the ’70s and ’80s, and was married to supermodel, Iman. Several notable figures have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the singer, songwriter and musician.
SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram
