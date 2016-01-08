Kendrick Lamar Debuts New Song “Untitled II” On The Tonight Show

As expected, Kendrick Lamar stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday night and served as the evenings musical guest.

Like he did with his Colbert visit, K Dot took the stage backed by the Roots to perform another never-before-heard record called “Untitled II.” However, the e-streets are saying that the track maybe called “Blue Faces,” as referenced throughout the song. Either way though, Kendrick spazzes hard on the mic and delivers a lyrical new gem for fans to digest. Rocking braids, he even references himself as “cornrow Kenny” throughout the song as well. Check it out.

Quotable Lyrics:

So many plays, homie I finesse

Palisade views with some sex

I lost a lot of love for missionary

This the first time I react

Me and Top, it’s like a Kobe and Phil

Father figure, play with him, you get killed

Play with me and he’ll kill you himself

TDE the mafia of the west

Move in silence, yeah we juggin’ like that

Act of violence, yeah we juggin’ like that

I did a lot of dumb things in my past