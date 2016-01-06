Lira Galore Is Back By Popular Demand: She Dishes On Rick Ross, Her New T-Shirt Collab, & More

Lira Galore is back by popular demand – this time with a new t-shirt collaboration with the brand Popular Demand. The voluptuous vixen is the new face, curves, and booty of the line’s latest t-shirt.

Fresh off her relationship with rap superstar Rick Ross, Lira Galore (aka Mercer) is spilling the beans on her sexy new shoot, her public relationship and breakup with Ross, as well as her plans for the future.

As for the t-shirt collab, Lira explains:

“I hooked up with Popular Demand when they reached out to me, and we set up a shoot. I’ll be the new girl on their t-shirt. I was really excited to work with them and meet the guys from the brand.”

“I was super excited to see the final images, I was wearing this sexy two-piece that was nude toned and it looked great on me with my skin tone,” she continued.

Great indeed. She also explained how she stays so fit and toned for shoots like this.

“I don’t eat the day of a shoot. The day of this shoot, I only had a protein shake,” she said.

She explained why she’s so hyped about the project:

“I have a big male following, so putting the shirt out with my image on it is going to be dope, because my fans are going to be able to rep me and show their appreciation for me.“

Lira is living it up in Los Angeles right now, working on perfecting her craft as a personality. She’s in acting class and ready to make a splash in Hollywood.

We did take some time to talk about her relationship with Ross and where it went wrong.

“I met Ross on the set of the “Thug Cry” video with Lil Wayne, but we didn’t start talking until later, because on set it was just a work vibe.”

Things picked up when they bumped into each other at a party.

“We met again All-Star Weekend and he grabbed me like, ‘yo, I’ve been looking for you.’ We exchanged numbers and the rest is history.”

Lira explained how she jumped right into the relationship.

“This was my first time in a public relationship, so I was happy about putting it out there. But people on social media don’t like to see that type of stuff, so they dug up old stuff that didn’t matter.”

The 22-year-old bombshell was shocked when she saw people meddling in her relationship, including pulling up things she tweeted and did when she was young and in high school – things that put a negative light on her relationship with Ross.

One of which was a picture of her with Meek Mill hugged up in a club.

“I’m not worried about the picture with Meek. It was just a picture that I posted on my Instagram. I was at work, I used to dance and it was just a picture,” she said.

But the negative attention was one of the reasons for their abrupt breakup.

“I think the initial breakup was a combination of everything from people digging up tweets when I was 17-years-old tweeting about different people, to the picture of Meek. I went to his (Ross’) tagged photos one day and it was only that picture of Meek, and it was just that photo. Everybody just kept posting it and I felt like as a man, he just couldn’t handle it when it was just nothing. I feel like during that time apart he realized he was tripping, so we got back together.”

Things picked back up with a stunning photoshoot together, but the relationship didn’t last.

“We just decided to go our separate ways. I’m 22 and this was my first time in love and I put it out there. I’m still in love with him, but some things don’t go as you would like them to go.”

If you’re thinking about getting at Lira, hold up, because she’s not interested in dating at this time.

“I’m fresh out of a breakup, so I’m not looking or worried about anybody right now. There were other things going on, so we parted.“

Note to rappers: don’t think about sliding in her DMs. No way in hell would she consider dating another rapper again. She continues by explaining, “You have to be prepared for that lifestyle and everything that comes with it, you have to be strong and not care about things, but care at the same time, and it becomes too much. I don’t think I can deal with that.”

With the pain of her breakup fresh, Lira pardoned herself for shedding a few tears during the interview. But now she’s on to bigger things.

“I’m taking acting classes and taking scripts right now. I’m working on this new project and I’m really looking forward to increasing the women that follow me this year. I’m working on a special project to help empower women.”

Lira wanted to set the record straight:

“Biggest misconception about me is that I’m a ho, because I’m not. I’m judged by my looks and just because I look a certain way, just because I’m dressed sexy, doesn’t mean that’s only what I’m about. The photos you see online are just a small part of my lifestyle. I’m not in lingerie and sexy dresses 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“I’m really good at beauty and makeup. It’s a big part of our whole lifestyle now. It’s one of the ways I plan to help women fix themselves so they can save money. I want to teach women about being confident and keeping yourself up, and I’m so ready to ride for my women.”

The Popular Demand Lira Shirt is available online now.

PHOTO CREDIT: Popular Demand, Getty, Splash, Instagram

Lira Galore Is Back By Popular Demand: She Dishes On Rick Ross, Her New T-Shirt Collab, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com