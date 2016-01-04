Lark Voorhies Says She’s “Not African-American,” Shows Off Lighter Face In New Instagram Pic

Lark Voorhies, aka “she’ll always be Lisa Turtle to us,” is apparently no longer an African-American. She’s also no longer brown. The former Saved By The Bell star allegedly underwent a skin bleaching process and dyed her hair bleach blonde.
In the new photo caption, she wrote, “No, I am not black. I am American! I was born in America. I was not born in Africa, therefore I am not african. Africans are not african-americans! LV”
In another post, the 41-year-old appears a little darker than the first pic:
Whether she’s actually bleaching or just putting on a lot of filters, Lark isn’t the only one who said she’s not African-American recently. Raven-Symone and Taye Diggs have made similar comments as well.
In the past, Lark’s mother has claimed her daughter suffers from bipolar disorder.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram
Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015
Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015
1. Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015: Viola Davis Wins an Emmy for HTGWMSource: 1 of 16
2. Top Black Pop Culture Moments of 2015: Misty Copeland’s “I Will, What I Want” CommercialSource: 2 of 16
3. Top Black Pop Culture Moments of 2015: Zendaya and Amandla Read The Girls For FilthSource: 3 of 16
4. Top Black Pop Culture Moments of 2015: The Year of The Black Cover GirlSource: 4 of 16
5. Top Black Pop Culture Moments of 2015: Cicely Tyson Scratching Viola Davis’ Scalp on ‘HTGAWM’Source: 5 of 16
6. Top Black Pop Culture Moments of 2015: Tristan Wilds in the Adele VideoSource: 6 of 16
7. Top Black Pop Culture Moments of 2015: Grace Jones’ AfroPunk PerformanceSource: 7 of 16
8. Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015: The Throning of Queen SerenaSource: 8 of 16
9. Top Black Pop Culture Moments of 2015: That Bill Cosby ‘EBONY’ CoverSource: 9 of 16
10. Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015: Dem Patty PiesSource: 10 of 16
11. Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015: Drake Demolishes the InternetSource: 11 of 16
12. Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015: “Miley, What’s Good?”Source: 12 of 16
13. Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015: Ava DuVernay’s Barbie Sells Out in 17 MinutesSource: 13 of 16
14. Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015: John Boyega Stays Drinking White TearsSource: 14 of 16
15. Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015: Everything Black Twitter DidSource: 15 of 16
16. Worst Moments In Pop Culture Moments Of 2015Source: 16 of 16
Lark Voorhies Says She’s “Not African-American,” Shows Off Lighter Face In New Instagram Pic was originally published on newsone.com