CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Lark Voorhies Says She’s “Not African-American,” Shows Off Lighter Face In New Instagram Pic

In the new photo caption, she wrote, "No, I am not black. I am American!"

0 reads
Leave a comment

Lark Voorhies, aka “she’ll always be Lisa Turtle to us,” is apparently no longer an African-American. She’s also no longer brown. The former Saved By The Bell star allegedly underwent a skin bleaching process and dyed her hair bleach blonde.

In the new photo caption, she wrote, “No, I am not black. I am American! I was born in America. I was not born in Africa, therefore I am not african. Africans are not african-americans! LV

In another post, the 41-year-old appears a little darker than the first pic:

Whether she’s actually bleaching or just putting on a lot of filters, Lark isn’t the only one who said she’s not African-American recently. Raven-Symone and Taye Diggs have made similar comments as well.

In the past, Lark’s mother has claimed her daughter suffers from bipolar disorder.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015

16 photos Launch gallery

Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015

Continue reading Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015

Top Black Pop Culture Moments Of 2015

From Sandra Bland to the shootings in Charleston, South Carolina, African Americans were sadly reminded that being Black in America is much harder than it ought to be. And yet in the same breath, 2015 was a year of Black joy during which our culture dominated not only in our lives, but in the mainstream consciousness. From Cookie Lyons to the Cosby Ebony cover, our brilliance helped to push the conversation, affirm our greatness, make history and most important, make us laugh. So to celebrate that greatness, we put together this list of the most defining Black pop culture moments of 2015. And don’t worry: Rachel Dolezal is nowhere to be seen.

Lark Voorhies Says She’s “Not African-American,” Shows Off Lighter Face In New Instagram Pic was originally published on newsone.com

black women , bleaching , Lark Voorhies , Mental Health , race , saved by the bell

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 2 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close