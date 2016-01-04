Lark Voorhies Says She’s “Not African-American,” Shows Off Lighter Face In New Instagram Pic

Lark Voorhies, aka “she’ll always be Lisa Turtle to us,” is apparently no longer an African-American. She’s also no longer brown. The former Saved By The Bell star allegedly underwent a skin bleaching process and dyed her hair bleach blonde.

In the new photo caption, she wrote, “No, I am not black. I am American! I was born in America. I was not born in Africa, therefore I am not african. Africans are not african-americans! LV”

In another post, the 41-year-old appears a little darker than the first pic:

Whether she’s actually bleaching or just putting on a lot of filters, Lark isn’t the only one who said she’s not African-American recently. Raven-Symone and Taye Diggs have made similar comments as well.

In the past, Lark’s mother has claimed her daughter suffers from bipolar disorder.

