The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree – especially for Coco and her new baby daughter Chanel.
The curvy wife of rapper-turned-actor Ice-T is known for her photos, and her daughter is already perfecting her star pose. The newborn baby worked the camera like a pro in her holiday solo pic that Coco shared on Instagram.
Coco’s tiny bundle of joy is still growing into her mini threads, but she’s so adorable.
Ice-T, Coco, and the family are looking great for the holidays.
PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash
Coco’s Daughter Chanel Is Already The Sassiest Mini Model Ever was originally published on globalgrind.com
