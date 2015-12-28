CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Coco’s Daughter Chanel Is Already The Sassiest Mini Model Ever

Her daughter is already getting a start on modeling.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Coco Austin and Ice-T

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree – especially for Coco and her new baby daughter Chanel.

The curvy wife of rapper-turned-actor Ice-T is known for her photos, and her daughter is already perfecting her star pose. The newborn baby  worked the camera like a pro in her holiday solo pic that Coco shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

little Miss sassy pants…. #chanelnicole

A post shared by Coco (@coco) on

Coco’s tiny bundle of joy is still growing into her mini threads, but she’s so adorable.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!

A post shared by Coco (@coco) on

Ice-T, Coco, and the family are looking great for the holidays.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

Ice T & Coco

14 Pics Of Ice-T & Coco Over The Years

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Pics Of Ice-T & Coco Over The Years

Continue reading 14 Pics Of Ice-T & Coco Over The Years

14 Pics Of Ice-T & Coco Over The Years

Coco’s Daughter Chanel Is Already The Sassiest Mini Model Ever was originally published on globalgrind.com

Chanel Nicole , Coco , Ice-T

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 1 day ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close