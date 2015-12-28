The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree – especially for Coco and her new baby daughter Chanel.

The curvy wife of rapper-turned-actor Ice-T is known for her photos, and her daughter is already perfecting her star pose. The newborn baby worked the camera like a pro in her holiday solo pic that Coco shared on Instagram.

Coco’s tiny bundle of joy is still growing into her mini threads, but she’s so adorable.

Ice-T, Coco, and the family are looking great for the holidays.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Splash

14 Pics Of Ice-T & Coco Over The Years 14 photos Launch gallery 14 Pics Of Ice-T & Coco Over The Years 1. The early days. Source:Getty 1 of 14 2. Ice is in love with the Coco. Source:Getty 2 of 14 3. When being overly decked out in denim was cool. Source:Getty 3 of 14 4. Always and forever. Source:Getty 4 of 14 5. Casual Coco and Ice. Source:Getty 5 of 14 6. Pretty in pink. Source:Getty 6 of 14 7. The pair bring their A-game every Halloween. Source:Getty 7 of 14 8. Bonnie & Clyde. Source:Getty 8 of 14 9. After 6 years of marriage, the love is still there. Source:Getty 9 of 14 10. Match made in heaven. Source:Getty 10 of 14 11. All that gossiping, 10 years stop it! Source:Getty 11 of 14 12. 14 years of love, and counting. Source:Getty 12 of 14 13. Partners in crime. Source:Getty 13 of 14 14. Congrats on the baby! Source:Getty 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading 14 Pics Of Ice-T & Coco Over The Years 14 Pics Of Ice-T & Coco Over The Years

Coco’s Daughter Chanel Is Already The Sassiest Mini Model Ever was originally published on globalgrind.com