The Tupac Movie Finally Begins Filming, But Who’s Really Playing Pac?

Let's hope they do the legend justice.

Tupac Shakur In 'Gridlock'd'

The Tupac movie is finally under way. Earlier this month, it was announced that Benny Boom would be directing the biopic about the All Eyez On Me rapper, and now we’ve gotten a first look at the set.

A series of posts on Instagram seem to reveal that actress/singer Kat Graham is playing Jada Pinkett, while Tupac is rumored to be played by Demetrius Shipp Jr. according to Movie Pilot. Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson appears to have posted the first pictures of the new Pac and Jada, and claims to have a production role.

Neither producer L.T. Hutton or director Benny Boom have officially announced the actor playing Tupac, although the movie is filming in Atlanta. The long-awaited biopic was in jeopardy of not being made if they didn’t start filming before the end of the year.

Production started with a tremendous amount of urgency, since the music rights went back to Tupac’s mother if things didn’t progress before 2016. So unfortunately, the movie seems a bit rushed.

L.T. Hutton took to Instagram to let off some steam:

“IT’S BEEN A LONG JOURNEY BLOOD SWEAT AND TEARS ALL THE LIES! ALL THE BULLSHIT HARD WORK HAS PAID OFF !! WE START SHOOTING IN A FEW HOURS !!!!! HISTORY WILL BE MADE ALL LOVE TO THE REAL THE FAKE THE RUMOR BELIEVER’S THE SOCIAL NETWORKING NON FACT CHECKING ASS HOLES YOU KNOW WHAT IT IS !! LET’S GO !!! #alleyezonme #tupac #2pac #moviecomingsoon”

Benny is the third director attached to this film. Let’s hope they do the legend justice.

SOURCE: THRMovie Pilot

The Tupac Movie Finally Begins Filming, But Who’s Really Playing Pac? was originally published on globalgrind.com

