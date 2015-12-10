CLOSE
Erica Mena On Bow Wow: "I Never Wanted My Business Out There…He's An Abuser"

She spoke to Global Grind and revealed, "I'm not going to sit there and let my child see me be mistreated by a man."

Bow Wow and Erica Mena attend Universal Pictures' 'Furious 7' premiere

Erica Mena‘s fairytale romance with Shad “Bow Wow” Moss is over, and after a month and a half of being separated, we’re finding out the ugly side of their relationship on social media.

Last night, Erica was entertaining the thought of speed dating when she jokingly said, “Who wants to speed date when motherfuckers ain’t worth shit?”

This caused Bow Wow to react and start posting pictures of the mother of his child online, as well as a picture of his ex Joie Chavis hanging out in the house Erica shared with him.

Well, it turns out Erica moved out of that house over a month ago. She spoke to Global Grind and revealed, “I’m not going to sit there and let my child see me be mistreated by a man.” Erica moved out quietly and many people didn’t even know the couple was broken up. All that changed yesterday.

“I’ve been quiet about it because we were engaged, but obviously he was in his feelings after my Snapchat post,” she continued.

Friends close to the couple are saying he’s just trying to get Erica upset. Erica knows this as well, but she just wants Shad to leave her alone. She knows if he really truly wanted to be with the mother of his child, he never would have asked her to marry him. Now she just wants peace.

“I could have gone public about our breakup a month ago,” she said. “He does this to make headlines. Just leave me alone, I moved on; why are you still in your feelings? He’s literally posting about Joie to get on my nerves and it’s not working. He’s posting it to fuck with her head and to try to get a reaction out of me. Listen, I walked away silently. He’s an abuser.”

Erica continues, explaining why she kept quiet about their breakup:

“I never wanted [his] business out there. I feel like people have seen me on reality TV having to fight, but at this point in my life, I deserve peace. I’m in a different place now. When it comes to Shad, this is the man I at one point really considered marrying. He is the one I decided to say yes to, but once the mask came off, I realized I had made a bad choice.”

There was once hope for a friendship between the two before, but not any longer.

“It’s sad, because we had a real friendship and we could have had a good life after the fact that our relationship was over. But at the end of the day, we’ve been separated for some time and I’m ready to move on,” she said. 

Erica doesn’t really want to speak badly about Shad, because “he helped me realize that there could be a good life and when it was good, it was great. He has a lot of demons he needs to deal with. He needs to talk to someone.”

“I’m not on reality TV anymore and this current situation just shows his immature side. People don’t need to know about this, we are not on reality TV,” she concluded.

As far as the abuse, there might be proof of physical contact, as well the verbal and mental games that are playing out online. Hopefully these two can move on with their lives separately and in peace.

was originally published on globalgrind.com

