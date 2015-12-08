CLOSE
Future Thinks That Popular Russell Wilson Meme Is Hilarious

Someone made it seem like the quarterback was writing a letter to his current bae (and Future's ex).

Future

Future Freebands got all the way petty on Instagram last night, when he liked a popular meme that’s been making its way around the internet.

It’s a photo of Russell Wilson writing notes after studying films for his NFL team the Seattle Seahawks, but someone made it seem like the quarterback was writing a letter to his current bae (and Future’s exCiara.

The meme has been circulating for at least two months, but last night out of nowhere, Future decided to like the picture. The good folks at Baller Alert caught the activity:

They be on it. As you know, Ciara and Russell Wilson have been dating for a while, and Future has a song called “Thought It Was A Drought,” in which he commits infidelity with your girl in said pair of Gucci footwear.

Future Thinks That Popular Russell Wilson Meme Is Hilarious

Ciara , Future , meme , Russell Wilson

