Stitches Continues To Call The Game Out – Even After Getting Beat Up Again

The Game is unbothered by it all, while not missing a moment to diss Stitches.

The Game

Stitches had an unfortunate past seven days- so bad he might have a hard time coming back from it.

As we previously reported, the Miami rapper got put to sleep by The Game‘s manager after waiting to pick a fight with the Documentary rapper from Los Angeles. After he woke up from being knocked out cold, he got arrested.

#PressPlay: Can #Stitches just take the L and go ice his face or something 😩😩 #TheGame

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoominc) on Dec 6, 2015 at 2:43pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The next day, Stitches again got jumped by some of his partners, but this time he decided to snort the pain away. He made a video saying yeah, he had a bad few days, but he knows how to fix it.

Stitches – @stitches Says he got jump and sucker punch. What ever happened to head up fades @losangelesconfidential make you realize that @40glocczoo was right. Game did have a gun on him to beat and jump him. If The Game is a fighter like he claims stitches should have got an easy head up. Stitches still want a head up and he was solo #RespectThat We don't agree with stitches other fuckery but we do agree he came solo approach the game and once again someone else did his work. Remember 40 glocc is short but stitches is Games Height. What do you think? #Comment #hiphop #beef #stitches #thegame #tmi #bloodmoney #GiveAFairFade #SoloFight #BeAMan #WeSoFlyMagazine #instafollowers #instafollow #followforfollow #follow4follow #likesforfollowers #likesforfollow #like4followers #like4follow

A video posted by WeSoFly Magazine LLC. 9/15 (@wesoflymagazine) on Dec 7, 2015 at 7:42am PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Comedian Gary Owens then apologized to The Game on behalf of all White people for Stitches, who uses the N-Word like he’s in a Quentin Tarantino film.

Dear #thegame, Love #garyowen

A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 6, 2015 at 8:43pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Gary wasn’t the only comedian taking shows and clowning the beef; MTV2’s Joking Off host DeRay warned The Game not to show up at any Five Guys.

The Game is unbothered by it all, while not missing a moment to diss Stitches. He reported all of the clips and then took a break to post a video of his daughter Cali’s long hair.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Now that’s gangsta.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Stitches Continues To Call The Game Out – Even After Getting Beat Up Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

