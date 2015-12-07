CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Will Smith Shines In This Exclusive “Concussion” Clip

We can see just how far Will has gone with this role.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Will Smith is getting considerable Oscar buzz for his role as Dr. Bennet Omalu in the upcoming movie Concussion. Will dons a Nigerian accent and transforms into the doctor who took on the NFL after discovering CTE, a disease caused by brain damage in football players who suffer repeated concussions in the course of normal play.

In this clip, Will Smith tells Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays his wife Prema, about his dreams of coming to America and how the NFL picked a fight with the wrong person. It’s obvious just how far Will has gone with this role.

Check it out above, and be sure to go see Concussion in theaters Christmas Day.

Also you may have noticed, #ForThePlayers on your time line. Well this is a social media challenge where #ConcussionMovie is asking fans that no matter what team they support, we can all rally around a Safer Game.

Concussion movie has partnered with the charity organization MomsTeam who are dedicated to provide youth sports stakeholders with comprehensive education, practical information, best practices and resources to keep all children safe while playing sports.

To participate in the challenge and support @MomsTeam, the steps are easy, you can see them at http://Concussion-Movie.com/#ForThePlayers

Will Smith Shines In This Exclusive “Concussion” Clip was originally published on globalgrind.com

concussion , football , Movies , nfl , Will Smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close