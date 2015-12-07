Will Smith Shines In This Exclusive “Concussion” Clip

Will Smith is getting considerable Oscar buzz for his role as Dr. Bennet Omalu in the upcoming movie Concussion. Will dons a Nigerian accent and transforms into the doctor who took on the NFL after discovering CTE, a disease caused by brain damage in football players who suffer repeated concussions in the course of normal play.

In this clip, Will Smith tells Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays his wife Prema, about his dreams of coming to America and how the NFL picked a fight with the wrong person. It’s obvious just how far Will has gone with this role.

Check it out above, and be sure to go see Concussion in theaters Christmas Day.

Also you may have noticed, #ForThePlayers on your time line. Well this is a social media challenge where #ConcussionMovie is asking fans that no matter what team they support, we can all rally around a Safer Game.

Concussion movie has partnered with the charity organization MomsTeam who are dedicated to provide youth sports stakeholders with comprehensive education, practical information, best practices and resources to keep all children safe while playing sports.

To participate in the challenge and support @MomsTeam, the steps are easy, you can see them at http://Concussion-Movie.com/#ForThePlayers

