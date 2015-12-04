CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

7 Things You Most Likely Forgot About Jay Z

There are some things you might have forgotten about Jay Z, so we'll remind you.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Jay Z

Today is Jay Z‘s 46th birthday. Our boy Young Hov has been around for a long time. While he’s celebrating life and enjoying the best parts of success, he’s still reigning King of New York City, Beyonce’s husband, Blue’s father, Gloria’s son, the blueprint to your style, and your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper. He’s also the owner of your favorite Cognac, DUSSÉ, and the founder of your favorite music streaming service, TIDAL.

We know what you’re thinking, you already know all of this. But there are some things you might have forgotten about Jay Z, so we’ll remind you.

1. He watches all the hip-hop battle videos.

Back in 2012, Hov’s DJ and engineer Young Guru revealed, “Jay Z has probably watched every SMACK DVD, Grind Time battle, freestyle, and every battle that has ever been on YouTube.” You can read the full quote by clicking here.

2. He was a rapper sidekick.

Jay was friends with a group called Original Flavor; he was featured on three of the songs on their Beyond Flavor album. They even put Hov in their video for the song Can I Git Opin, and they were in the background of his video “Dead Presidents.”

3. He never dated singer Blu Cantrell. 

She does have a crush on him, though. She talks about it more than she talks about her singing career. Watch her spill the beans to Wendy Williams.

Jay Z

4. He used to be a regular rapper.

Well, Jay Z was never regular, but he used to do regular rapper things like perform at MTV’s Spring Break and hug the VJs while he performed. He wore towels over his head and stuff you could actually afford with a regular 9 to 5.

Jay Z, Reagan Gomez

5. Parenthood star Reagan Gomez is in his “Girls Girls Girls” video.

Random, right?

6. He dissed Tupac.

Jay dissed Pac after he passed away on a song called “Dead or Alive, Part 1” featuring Sauce Money. This is where they got the line “cough up a lung, where I’m from.” While it’s a slight diss, it’s still a diss. He rapped, “Ain’t nothing dead or alive playing me, I take beef to the grave, that’s how my momma raised me.” Adding, “Heaven or Hell, niggas better have some answers for me. Hollering shit from 89, Hawaiian Sophie God damn you been on my dick a long time.”

7. He was sued by a wrestler.

In 2005, WCW star Diamond Dallas Page sued Jay Z for throwing up the Roc sign. Page said the hand gesture was his thing. MTV reported:

The suit, filed in Los Angeles Federal Court on Friday, accuses Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records of trademark and copyright infringement as well as misappropriation of the hand symbol.

In 2007, the suit was settled and Jay Z agreed to pay wrestler DDP an undisclosed sum after infringing on his trademark. Jay Z uses the hand signal ’til this day. DDP doesn’t wrestle anymore.

SOURCE: Contact Music, MTV | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

7 Things You Most Likely Forgot About Jay Z was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , birthday , BLU CANTRELL , Hov , jay-z , Reagan Gomez

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
“You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
 2 days ago
07.26.19
2018 BET Awards
Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
 3 days ago
07.24.19
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Awww Or Hell Naw? Man Sends His Ex…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
Tyra Banks Says Being Token Black Girl Behind…
 4 days ago
07.24.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close