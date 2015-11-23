RiRi’s Bringing Her ‘ANTI’ World Tour to North Texas

Rihanna’s told us she’s putting the final touches on her new album ‘ANTI,’ which she hints will be out soon, and now we have some more big news she shared with us:

She’s going on tour and one of the stops is right here in the DFW!

The “ANTI World Tour” includes 60-dates so far and will feature The Weeknd and Big Sean during the European part of the tour, and beau Travi$ Scott on the North American ticket. It kicks off Feb. 26, 2016 in San Diego. Her stop in the DFW is scheduled for March 6 at the double A-C.

Tickets for the general public goes on sale Thursday, Dec. 3 on Ticketmaster. Check out the full schedule below.

Rihanna – ANTI World Tour (North American Leg):

Feb. 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Feb. 28 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Mar. 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Mar. 4 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

Mar. 5 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mar. 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mar. 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mar. 9 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

Mar. 12 – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Arena

Mar. 13 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Mar. 15 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Mar. 18 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mar. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena

Mar. 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Time Warner Cable Arena

Mar. 22 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

Mar. 23 – Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center

Mar. 24 – Auburn Hills, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills

Mar. 26 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Mar. 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Apr. 2 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Apr. 3 – Philadelphia, PA -Wells Fargo

Apr. 5 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

Apr. 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Apr. 9- Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

Apr. 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Apr. 13 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Center

Apr. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Apr. 18 – Winnipeg, MS – MTS Centre

Apr. 20 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

Apr. 21 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Apr. 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Apr. 24 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena

Apr. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Apr. 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay

May. 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum

May. 7 – Oakland, CA -Oracle Arena

European Dates:

Saturday, June 11, 2016 – Amsterdam, Holland – Amsterdam Arena

Tuesday, June 14, 2016 – Coventry, United Kingdom – Ricoh Arena

Thursday, June 16, 2016 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Cardiff Stadium

Saturday, June 18, 2016 – Sunderland, United Kingdom – Stadium Of Light

Tuesday, June 21, 2016 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

Friday, June 24, 2016 – London, United Kingdom – Wembley Stadium

Monday, June 27, 2016 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Hampden Park

Wednesday, June 29, 2016 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Emirates Old Park

Monday, July 4, 2016 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Thursday, July 7, 2016 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Refshale Island

Saturday, July 9, 2016 – Hamburg, Germany – Volkspark Stadion

Wednesday, July 13, 2016 – Milan, Italy – San Siro

Friday, July 15, 2016 – Nice, France – Allianz Stadium

Sunday, July 17, 2016 – Frankfurt, Germany – Commerzbank Arena

Tuesday, July 19, 2016 – Lyon, France – Grande Stade

Saturday, July 23, 2016 – Lille, France – Stade Lille

Tuesday, July 26, 2016 – Prague, Czech Republic – Synotip Arena

Thursday, July 28, 2016 – Cologne, Germany – Rhein Energie Stadio

Saturday, July 30, 2016 – Paris, France – Stade de France

Tuesday, August 2, 2016 – Berlin, Germany -Olympiastadion

Friday, August 5, 2016 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

Sunday, August 7, 2016 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

Wednesday, August 10, 2016 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium

Friday, August 12, 2016 – Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadion

Also On 97.9 The Beat: