RiRi’s Bringing Her ‘ANTI’ World Tour to North Texas

Rihanna’s told us she’s putting the final touches on her new album ‘ANTI,’ which she hints will be out soon, and now we have some more big news she shared with us:
She’s going on tour and one of the stops is right here in the DFW!
The “ANTI World Tour” includes 60-dates so far and will feature The Weeknd and Big Sean during the European part of the tour, and beau Travi$ Scott on the North American ticket. It kicks off Feb. 26, 2016 in San Diego. Her stop in the DFW is scheduled for March 6 at the double A-C.
Tickets for the general public goes on sale Thursday, Dec. 3 on Ticketmaster. Check out the full schedule below.
Rihanna – ANTI World Tour (North American Leg):
Feb. 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Feb. 28 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Mar. 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Mar. 4 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
Mar. 5 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mar. 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Mar. 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mar. 9 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
Mar. 12 – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Arena
Mar. 13 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Mar. 15 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Mar. 18 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mar. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena
Mar. 20 – Charlotte, NC – The Time Warner Cable Arena
Mar. 22 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
Mar. 23 – Buffalo, NY – First Niagara Center
Mar. 24 – Auburn Hills, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills
Mar. 26 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Mar. 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Apr. 2 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Apr. 3 – Philadelphia, PA -Wells Fargo
Apr. 5 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
Apr. 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Apr. 9- Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
Apr. 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Apr. 13 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Center
Apr. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Apr. 18 – Winnipeg, MS – MTS Centre
Apr. 20 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place
Apr. 21 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Apr. 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Apr. 24 – Seattle, WA – Key Arena
Apr. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Apr. 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay
May. 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Forum
May. 7 – Oakland, CA -Oracle Arena
European Dates:
Saturday, June 11, 2016 – Amsterdam, Holland – Amsterdam Arena
Tuesday, June 14, 2016 – Coventry, United Kingdom – Ricoh Arena
Thursday, June 16, 2016 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Cardiff Stadium
Saturday, June 18, 2016 – Sunderland, United Kingdom – Stadium Of Light
Tuesday, June 21, 2016 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
Friday, June 24, 2016 – London, United Kingdom – Wembley Stadium
Monday, June 27, 2016 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Hampden Park
Wednesday, June 29, 2016 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Emirates Old Park
Monday, July 4, 2016 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena
Thursday, July 7, 2016 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Refshale Island
Saturday, July 9, 2016 – Hamburg, Germany – Volkspark Stadion
Wednesday, July 13, 2016 – Milan, Italy – San Siro
Friday, July 15, 2016 – Nice, France – Allianz Stadium
Sunday, July 17, 2016 – Frankfurt, Germany – Commerzbank Arena
Tuesday, July 19, 2016 – Lyon, France – Grande Stade
Saturday, July 23, 2016 – Lille, France – Stade Lille
Tuesday, July 26, 2016 – Prague, Czech Republic – Synotip Arena
Thursday, July 28, 2016 – Cologne, Germany – Rhein Energie Stadio
Saturday, July 30, 2016 – Paris, France – Stade de France
Tuesday, August 2, 2016 – Berlin, Germany -Olympiastadion
Friday, August 5, 2016 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
Sunday, August 7, 2016 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
Wednesday, August 10, 2016 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst Happel Stadium
Friday, August 12, 2016 – Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadion