Scott Disick Could Still Win Back Kourtney & The Kids

It's not totally over.

Scott Disick

Scott Disick is getting his life together after spending the last month in rehab. This week, he was spotted looking better than ever. But could he win over his bae Kourtney?

TMZ says Scott is doing so well, they think they’re seeing a “whole new him” and he’s been “amazing” while spending time with the kids and their aunties over the weekend. The site reports:

Kourtney might still be open to patching things up. We’re told it would take a LONG time for Scott to prove himself again, but it’s not officially over.

So that means Scott can get more time with his daughter Penelope, who was chilling with her BFF North West. Kim shared the most adorable picture of the tiny toddlers before bedtime:

Night Night 👼🏽👼🏼

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 12, 2015 at 9:03pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

