The rumor mill is churning again! Is Drake‘s album finally going to drop, much sooner than anticipated? According to Headkrack, there are some clues leading us to believe so! Click on the audio player to hear all the details on this story and more in the latest Front Page News.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Why Meek Mill Moving In With Nicki Minaj Will Give Drake More Ammunition [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: The Beautiful Women In Drake’s “Hotline Bling” Music Video

RELATED: Little Known Fact About Drake’s “Hotline Bling” Revealed [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Drake: “Safe Enough To Get In The House, But Also Dirty Enough To Want To Keep Him” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com