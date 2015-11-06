CLOSE
Exclusives
Home

Jeff Johnson Explains Why Janine Hampton Is A Black Republican To Pay Attention To [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jeff Johnson explains the run-down on this past Tuesday’s local elections. Plus, he points out a major victory for blacks when a black Republican woman named Janine Hampton won a major state-wide election in Kentucky. Click on the audio player to hear more about why this woman’s victory is an important one, in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: 15 Things Black People Like That Republicans Are Outlawing [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Republicans Are Celebrating Black History Month [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Clinton Scores More Endorsements From Black Leaders After Biden Exit

    Famous, Black, & Republican

    3 photos Launch gallery

    Famous, Black, & Republican

    Continue reading Famous, Black, & Republican

    Famous, Black, & Republican

    Jeff Johnson Explains Why Janine Hampton Is A Black Republican To Pay Attention To [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

    black , Elections , janine hampton , Jeff Johnson , Republican

    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
     2 days ago
    07.29.19
    Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
     3 days ago
    07.29.19
    Model And New Mom Slick Woods Joining Love…
     3 days ago
    07.27.19
    Children’s Cartoon Shows White Character Losing Her Beauty…
     3 days ago
    07.27.19
    Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z Brings New Revenge Movie…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Issa Rae Provides A Promising Update About The…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Trademark His ‘Sunday…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Jay-Z Set To Produce Netflix Film “The Harder…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Admit It, You Laughed: Bow Wow Gets A…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    Mo’Nique Says Until Oprah Publicly Apologizes, She Will…
     4 days ago
    07.26.19
    “You Can’t Take Away 20…” Wendy Williams Gets…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn Forgot About All Those…
     5 days ago
    07.26.19
    2018 BET Awards
    Meek Mill’s Conviction Thrown Out, Granted New Trial
     5 days ago
    07.24.19
    Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again…
     6 days ago
    07.24.19
    Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
     6 days ago
    07.23.19
    photos
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close