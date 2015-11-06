Jeff Johnson Explains Why Janine Hampton Is A Black Republican To Pay Attention To [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jeff Johnson explains the run-down on this past Tuesday’s local elections. Plus, he points out a major victory for blacks when a black Republican woman named Janine Hampton won a major state-wide election in Kentucky. Click on the audio player to hear more about why this woman’s victory is an important one, in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

