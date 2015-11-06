Follow @HOT1041

It’s true, it’s damn true. Wrestling legend Kurt Angle has signed a deal with the Bellator MMA promotion. For right now the full paramiters of the deal are not fully known but according to Angle himself there may be a chance you will see the former Olympic gold medalist in the Bellator cage. Angle talks about his new deal with Bellaor, taking a break from wrestling and why his run in the TNA wrestling promotion might be better than his WWE run. The same WWE run that gave us classic matches with legends such as The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

Angle is truly one of the greatest sports entertainment has ever seen but does he have enough in the tank to take on MMA?

Related Stories:

Bellator MMA’s Michael Chandler Talks “Vengeance,” Nick Diaz Suspension & More

Tito Ortiz Talks Eminem, Becoming A Teacher, Fighting McGeary And Gushes Over Girlfriend Amber [VIDEO]

Meet Po Johnson’s First Boyfriend In 13 Years: Bellator MMA Star Liam McGeary [VIDEO]

Kurt Angle Talks Signing With The Bellator MMA Promotion & Why His TNA Run Was Better Than His Work At WWE was originally published on hot1041stl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: