Kelly Rowland “Dumb” (NEW MUSIC)

Kelly Rowland has stayed a bit more off the music radar, but she’s back and more ready than ever.
Ms. Rowland takes to the song to talk about the men whose eye she has captured, seducing them as she makes her way to the dance floor.
Kelly has had a crazy year, as she’s become a new mom to her adorable almost-1-year-old son, Titan, as well as dealt with the loss of her mother.
Listen to the brand new track from Kelly Rowland below.
20 Pics Of Kelly Rowland Looking Gorgeous Over The Years (PHOTOS)
1. Young Kelz in Destiny's Child.
2. 21 years young.
3. Grammy award-winning beauty.
4. How adorable is she?!
5. Glowing.
6. Grown Woman.
7. Breathtaking!
8. Cutie with long locks.
9. Baddie in yellow.
10. Miss Kelly is what they call her.
11. Hot mama.
12. Fresh-faced with mom.
13. Red hair fierce.
14. Pregnant glow.
15. Glam photoshoot.
16. Natural in the studio.
17. Pink lips and bangs.
18. Bangs and crop tops.
19. Beanie and painted lips while out and about.
20. Kelly is in Shape.
