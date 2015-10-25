If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Manny Pacquiao To Retire After April Fight, & More

Manny Pacquiao will be retiring after his fight in April 2016, according to new reports. The final fight will be taking place on April 9th, after which Manny plans to focus on politics in his native country, the Philippines. His last opponent has yet to be determined. [Complex]

The U.S National Library of Medicine has concluded that cheese has the same addictive properties as drugs. The study says cheese is addictive because of an ingredient called casien, which releases opiates called casomorphins, resulting in a reaction from the dopamine receptors that causes the addictive effect. [Us Weekly]

A team of meteorologists took it upon themselves to fly into the eye of Hurricane Patricia, with intentions to collect data for the National Hurricane Center. Watch the very intense footage here. [Gawker]

Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson stated that he would “love” to see Roe v. Wade overturned, so that abortions become completely illegal nationwide with absolutely no exemptions. Carson says he’s against abortions for unwanted pregnancies but might be open to allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest. [TIME]

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

13 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116427”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner4116427″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116427″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner4116427” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); The Richest & Most Dangerous Gangsters Of All Time Source:Instagram 1 of 13 1. Alberto “Alpo” Martinez Alpo isn’t the richest gangster, but he’s known for running Harlem in the ’80s, killing his partner Rich Porter, and becoming an informant to the FBI after he was sentenced to 35 years in jail in 1991. Reports claim Alpo was released this week and is currently being given a new identity. Alpo’s story might be familiar to some; he was played by rapper Cam’ron in the cult classic, Paid In Full. Source:Instagram 2 of 13 2. Frank Lucas ($52 Million net worth) The infamous drug lord was allegedly making a million a day during his heroin trade days. Source:Instagram 3 of 13 3. Griselda Blanco ($2 Billion) Under Pablo Escobar’s Medellín Cartel, Blanco helped run Miami’s addiction to drugs. She also earned the nickname “The Black Widow” for her ruthless murders. Source:Instagram 4 of 13 4. Al Capone ($1.3 Billion) With his hands in the pots of gambling, alcohol, and more, Capone’s empire was so wealthy, he had a reported 600 gangsters on his payroll. Source:Instagram 5 of 13 5. Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman Loera ($5 Billion) Admired by rappers, the fugitive is still on the run after escaping a Mexican prison for the second time. Source:Instagram 6 of 13 6. Carlos Lehder ($2.7 Billion) The co-founder of the Colombian Medellín drug cartel was so wealthy, he offered to pay off the country’s debt twice so he wouldn’t be extradited to the United States. Source:Instagram 7 of 13 7. Meyer Lansky ($600 Million) The Polish gangster was labeled one of the 400 richest people in America after he changed his position at Murder Inc. into a gambling operation. Lansky and other leaders like Louis “Lepke” Buchalter, and “The Mad Hatter” Anastasia, were responsible for over 1,000 contracted killings in the organized crime group. Source:Instagram 8 of 13 8. Joe Kennedy Sr. ( $300 Million) Kennedy began his career selling alcohol, but later used his connections with gangsters Frank Costello and Sam Giancana to turn to bootlegging. He also allegedly fixed unions, rigged elections, and used his money to stay on top of politics. Source:Instagram 9 of 13 9. Pablo Escobar ($30 Billion) As the founder of Colombia’s Medellín cocaine cartel, Escobar is credited with the murder of over 200 judges, 1,000 police officers, and many citizens of his native country during his prime. Source:Instagram 10 of 13 10. Amado Carrillo Fuentes ($25 Billion) Head of Mexico’s Juarez cartel, the kingpin was known as the “Lord of the Skies” for his ability to easily transport cocaine from Colombia to Mexico. He tried to change up his appearance to trick authorities by getting plastic surgery, but died on the operating table. Source:Instagram 11 of 13 11. Jose Figueroa Agosto ($100 Million) Agosto controlled 90% of the drug traffic from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico. Source:Instagram 12 of 13 12. Dawood Ibrahim ($6.7 Billion) Ibrahim is allegedly connected to al-Qaeda and rose to fame as a gold smuggler and extortionist in Mumbai. After several attempts to shut down his operation by the Bush administration, Ibrahim went on the run in the late 2000s and hasn’t been seen since. Source:Instagram 13 of 13 13. Kenichi Shinoda (Multi-Billionaire) Also known as Shinobu Tsukasa, the gangster runs Yamaguchi-gumi, the largest crime syndicate in Japan. He’s also rumored to be earning billions of dollars a year. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery4116427”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery4116427″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery4116427″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery4116427” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Manny Pacquiao To Retire After April Fight, & More The Richest & Most Dangerous Gangsters Of All Time jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4116427”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery4116427″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4116427″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4116427” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Manny Pacquiao To Retire After April Fight, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com