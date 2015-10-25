CLOSE
If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: Manny Pacquiao To Retire After April Fight, & More

Manny Pacquiao will be retiring after his fight in April 2016, according to new reports. The final fight will be taking place on April 9th, after which Manny plans to focus on politics in his native country, the Philippines. His last opponent has yet to be determined. [Complex]

The U.S National Library of Medicine has concluded that cheese has the same addictive properties as drugs. The study says cheese is addictive because of an ingredient called casien, which releases opiates called casomorphins, resulting in a reaction from the dopamine receptors that causes the addictive effect. [Us Weekly]

A team of meteorologists took it upon themselves to fly into the eye of Hurricane Patricia, with intentions to collect data for the National Hurricane Center. Watch the very intense footage here. [Gawker]

Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson stated that he would “love” to see Roe v. Wade overturned, so that abortions become completely illegal nationwide with absolutely no exemptions. Carson says he’s against abortions for unwanted pregnancies but might be open to allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest. [TIME]

If You Don't Know! News & Politics Roundup: Manny Pacquiao To Retire After April Fight, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

