Ty Dolla $ign & Babyface "Solid" (NEW VIDEO)

As Ty Dolla $igns album release date quickly approaches, the Cali crooner links up with musical legend Babyface for his latest release, “Solid.”

The two unlikely collaborators shot a super chill music video for the acoustic song. Equipped with their guitars, Dolla $ign and Babyface sit on a picnic table and strum away as images of them riding in old school Chevys with beautiful women flash on the screen.

Just last week, Ty released his “Saved” collaboration with Bay Area legend E-40, along with his upcoming album’s tracklisting.

Free TC features guest appearances by Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, Future, R. Kelly, Wiz Khalifa, Brandy, Jagged Edge, Fetty Wap, YG, Rae Sremmurd, and Sevyn Streeter. It’s out on November 13.

Watch the dope new video up top.

Defining The Styles Of 1990s R&B Girl Groups (PHOTOS)

was originally published on globalgrind.com

