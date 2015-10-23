CLOSE
Rick Ross Makes Major Announcement On The Status Of MMG After Meek Vs. Wale

Rick Ross isn’t going to let his empire crumble because Meek Mill’s trigger-fingers-turned-Twitter-fingers-turned-Instagram-fingers were unable to control themselves and decided to prematurely kick Wale out of MMG.

As we reported earlier this week, the two emcees got into a social media beef after Wale went on The Breakfast Club to defend Meek in his lyrical battle with Drake. Meek then took Wale’s words and went in on Instagram, telling the “Girls On Drugs” rapper to jump off a roof while declaring he wasn’t “MMG No More.”

Ross quickly jumped in to squash the beef, but now he’s made a video.

“You know we on fire as usual… Young Meek Mill, Young Wale, the family is good, Ya dig,” he says. Ross then goes on to explain that Maybach Music will be dropping a project together in the very near future titled Self Made 4.

Nothing to see here, folks.

SOURCE: TMZ | VIDEO SOURCE: TMZ

Rick Ross Makes Major Announcement On The Status Of MMG After Meek Vs. Wale was originally published on globalgrind.com

