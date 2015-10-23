The Weeknd has pled no contest for punching a cop in the face.

“The Hills” singer was in court in Vegas this week to face the music after the January altercation. TMZ reports he was ordered to pay $1,000 to an injured cop fund, complete anger management and an alcohol evaluation, and they tacked on 50 hours of community service that Abel can complete in his hometown in Canada.

Not a bad deal, we think.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is really starting to figure things out, judging by last night’s bit on Benghazi. Trevor pointed out that after eight hearings, the committee isn’t even trying to hide the fact the probe is more of a witch hunt to destroy Hillary‘s political career. “I’m just saying, maybe you should wonder if you’re overdoing it if you have more sequels than The Fast and the Furious,” Noah joked.

There’s more coming from Hogwarts. The new London play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will pick up where we left Harry at the end of Deathly Hallows: Part 2, when he sent his own son off to Hogwarts. The Hollywood Reporter has more info:

The latest Harry Potter installment is being broken up for the stage — but there won’t be a year separating their release. Cursed Child is set to open at the West End’s Palace Theatre in summer 2016, unfolding in two parts, which are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening), or on two consecutive evenings.

We can’t wait.

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter, TMZ, Comedy Central | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Joe Chea

21 Pictures Of The Weeknd's Hair (PHOTOS)

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: The Weeknd Cops A Plea For Cold-Cocking A Cop, Harry Potter Returns, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com