Tamir Rice’s Mother Demands Non-Biased Investigator Review Her Son’s Murder

The family's lawyer has uncovered several instances where officer Timothy Loehmann has had mental and emotional breakdowns on the job.

National March on Washington for Justice

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

“I am very disappointed in the way Timothy McGinty is handling this investigation,“ said Samaria Rice, the mother of 12-year-old Tamir Rice who was shot last winter by police officers while playing with a pellet gun.

Samaria is publicly demanding that the head of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Timothy McGinty, “…step down and allow an independent prosecutor to take over.”

According to The Root, Rice’s lawyer, Jonathan Abady is aware of instances in which the investigators that were assigned to the case have a history of producing biased reports by “pro-police experts.”

Abady sent an eight-page letter to the prosecutor’s office, “to express the Rice family’s disappointment and grave concern [for how his office is handling the case]”. Abady also disagrees with the prosecutor’s office leaking updates about the case to the media prior to alerting the family.

In response, McGinty released a statement saying he isn’t going anywhere and any information reported to the public is necessary.“Some parties may be displeased with evidence or reports as they are disclosed, but by making them public before conclusion, there is an opportunity to correct errors.”’

Within the letter, Abady shares detailed information from the personnel file on Timothy Loehmann, the officer that shot Tamir. According to Abady, Loehmann is “unfit” to be an officer based on several instances during his cadet training where he had a “mental breakdown” under the pressures of shooting at a gun range.

According to CBS, there are several other damning reports in Loehmann’s work history.

“…After the incident at the gun range, the then-chief of police wrote in a letter to the city’s mayor that a fellow officer observed Loehmann “was weepy and distracted…could not follow simple directions, could not communicate clear thoughts nor recollections, and his handgun performance was dismal.” The officer stated that Loehmann said he was distraught over problems with his on and off again girlfriend…”

The letter also addresses Loehmann’s, “…pattern of a lack of maturity, indiscretion and not following instructions.”

The case will now go before a grand jury which we hope is privy to this background information on Loehmann.

Stay tuned for further updates.

Tamir Rice's Mother Demands Non-Biased Investigator Review Her Son's Murder

