Tamir Rice’s Mother Demands Non-Biased Investigator Review Her Son’s Murder

“I am very disappointed in the way Timothy McGinty is handling this investigation,“ said Samaria Rice, the mother of 12-year-old Tamir Rice who was shot last winter by police officers while playing with a pellet gun.

Samaria is publicly demanding that the head of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, Timothy McGinty, “…step down and allow an independent prosecutor to take over.”

According to The Root, Rice’s lawyer, Jonathan Abady is aware of instances in which the investigators that were assigned to the case have a history of producing biased reports by “pro-police experts.”

Abady sent an eight-page letter to the prosecutor’s office, “to express the Rice family’s disappointment and grave concern [for how his office is handling the case]”. Abady also disagrees with the prosecutor’s office leaking updates about the case to the media prior to alerting the family.

In response, McGinty released a statement saying he isn’t going anywhere and any information reported to the public is necessary.“Some parties may be displeased with evidence or reports as they are disclosed, but by making them public before conclusion, there is an opportunity to correct errors.”’

Within the letter, Abady shares detailed information from the personnel file on Timothy Loehmann, the officer that shot Tamir. According to Abady, Loehmann is “unfit” to be an officer based on several instances during his cadet training where he had a “mental breakdown” under the pressures of shooting at a gun range.

According to CBS, there are several other damning reports in Loehmann’s work history.

“…After the incident at the gun range, the then-chief of police wrote in a letter to the city’s mayor that a fellow officer observed Loehmann “was weepy and distracted…could not follow simple directions, could not communicate clear thoughts nor recollections, and his handgun performance was dismal.” The officer stated that Loehmann said he was distraught over problems with his on and off again girlfriend…”

The letter also addresses Loehmann’s, “…pattern of a lack of maturity, indiscretion and not following instructions.”

The case will now go before a grand jury which we hope is privy to this background information on Loehmann.

Stay tuned for further updates.

RELATED STORIES:

Dispatcher in Tamir Rice case Resigns From Cleveland Police Department

Judge Backs Down From Charging Tamir Rice’s Killer Cops With Murder

37 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2820045”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2820045″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2820045″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2820045” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); One Year After #MikeBrown's Death: A Look Back At The #BlackLivesMatter Protests Source:Getty 1 of 37 1. A Look Back At The Protests in Ferguson On August 9, 2014, Michael Brown was gunned down by police officer Darren Wilson in the streets of Ferguson, MO. For much of the year since his death, protests against police brutality and to raise awareness for the #BlackLivesMatter movement have sprang up around the country. But it was the protests in Ferguson that really invigorated the movement nationwide. Take a look back at the many protests in Ferguson. Source:Getty 2 of 37 2. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 3 of 37 3. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 4 of 37 4. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 5 of 37 5. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 6 of 37 6. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In New York Source:Getty 7 of 37 7. #BlackLivesMatter Protests Source:Getty 8 of 37 8. #BlackLivesMatter Protests Source:Getty 9 of 37 9. #BlackLivesMatter Protests Source:Getty 10 of 37 10. #BlackLivesMatter Protests Source:Getty 11 of 37 11. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 12 of 37 12. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 13 of 37 13. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 14 of 37 14. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 15 of 37 15. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 16 of 37 16. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 17 of 37 17. #BlackLivesMatter Protests Source:Getty 18 of 37 18. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 19 of 37 19. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 20 of 37 20. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 21 of 37 21. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 22 of 37 22. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 23 of 37 23. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 24 of 37 24. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 25 of 37 25. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 26 of 37 26. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 27 of 37 27. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 28 of 37 28. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 29 of 37 29. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 30 of 37 30. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 31 of 37 31. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 32 of 37 32. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 33 of 37 33. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 34 of 37 34. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 35 of 37 35. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 36 of 37 36. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Source:Getty 37 of 37 37. #BlackLivesMatter Protests In Ferguson Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2820045”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2820045″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2820045″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2820045” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Tamir Rice’s Mother Demands Non-Biased Investigator Review Her Son’s Murder One Year After #MikeBrown's Death: A Look Back At The #BlackLivesMatter Protests jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2820045”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2820045″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2820045″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2820045” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Tamir Rice’s Mother Demands Non-Biased Investigator Review Her Son’s Murder was originally published on hellobeautiful.com