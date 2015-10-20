WATCH: Misty Copeland Makes Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo’s Ballet Dreams Come True

“It took 47-years and a hell of a lot of soul searching but today I finally discovered that my passion is ballet” Jimmy Kimmel said, all while wearing a pink tutu.

He and his assistant, Guillermo, decided it would be a great idea to show off their dance moves for the city of Brooklyn and they enlisted famed dancer, Misty Copeland to help them learn the art of ballet.

Check out the awkwardly hilarious clip of the host actually performing on stage with Misty at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House.

Encore!

8 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2820061”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2820061″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2820061″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2820061” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Misty Copeland's Historic Performance In 'Swan Lake' Is Even Better In Photos 1 of 8 1. Misty Copeland Soars In "Swan Lake" Fresh off the announcement of her new gig in the Broadway play "On The Town", Misty Copeland is on a career high. This year, she has starred in "The Nutcracker" at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and "Swan Lake" at the Metropolitan Opera House. Take a look back at her historic "Swan Lake" performances. 2 of 8 2. Misty Copeland Takes A Bow At Curtain Call Copeland told the BBC: "Swan Lake was not something I ever saw in my future, in terms of dancing the lead. It’s incredible to be able to be a brown swan." We totally agree. 3 of 8 3. Misty Accepts The Immense Responsibility Of Her Role In Ballet " I do see a change. And as much criticism as I get for talking about it as much as I do, I think it’s forcing people to make changes,” said Copeland. “It’s putting a spotlight in the ballet world in a way that it’s never been done before.” 4 of 8 4. Misty Copeland and James Whiteside Co-star James Whiteside is an important part of making this performance of "Swan Lake" so historic. 5 of 8 5. Misty's Pointe Is Perfect! The grace and form she puts in her shows prove how much she really wants to do this work. 6 of 8 6. Misty Fights Back Tears At The End Of The Show Misty Copeland is presented with flowers at the end of the show. 7 of 8 7. Ever So Graceful and Thankful Misty is showered with more flowers at the end of another successful performance. 8 of 8 8. She Soars! Missed Misty Copeland in "Swan Lake?" Catch her in “On the Town” for TWO WEEKS ONLY starting on August 25th. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2820061”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2820061″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2820061″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2820061” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading WATCH: Misty Copeland Makes Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo’s Ballet Dreams Come True Misty Copeland's Historic Performance In 'Swan Lake' Is Even Better In Photos jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2820061”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2820061″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2820061″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2820061” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

WATCH: Misty Copeland Makes Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo’s Ballet Dreams Come True was originally published on hellobeautiful.com