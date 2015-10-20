CLOSE
WATCH: Misty Copeland Makes Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo’s Ballet Dreams Come True

Check out the ballerina's comedic side! We think she would be a great actress!

“It took 47-years and a hell of a lot of soul searching but today I finally discovered that my passion is ballet” Jimmy Kimmel said, all while wearing a pink tutu.

He and his assistant, Guillermo, decided it would be a great idea to show off their dance moves for the city of Brooklyn and they enlisted famed dancer, Misty Copeland to help them learn the art of ballet.

Check out the awkwardly hilarious clip of the host actually performing on stage with Misty at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House.

Encore!

Misty Copeland's Historic Performance In 'Swan Lake' Is Even Better In Photos

WATCH: Misty Copeland Makes Jimmy Kimmel & Guillermo's Ballet Dreams Come True

